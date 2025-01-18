Jennie Garth Reflects on Impact of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ & What Made Show So Special

Jennie Garth has enjoyed connecting to fans on a deeper level through the iHeartPodcasts “I Choose Me” and “90210MG” alongside her Beverly Hills 90210 bestie Tori Spelling. At the same time the actress, known to many as Kelly Taylor through the many iterations of the TV drama’s franchise, has also enjoyed making the nostalgic convention rounds.

The star has built a brand and found inspiration in the character she played over the last few decades. Garth remains grateful to have continued to impact others whether it’s through acting or her other business endeavors. Here the 52-year-old chats about seeing her 90210 former castmates on the regular and wanting to see more of another old favorite.

The popularity of 90210 remains strong. What do you think Beverly Hills, 90210 at its peak would be like in today’s social media world? I can imagine the buzz about Kelly’s love triangles and other big moments Donna Martin graduates.

I feel like it was huge in the 1990s without social media. I can’t imagine the places it would go nowadays with social media. The ability to be a part of all these online communities and be so connected with our audience. That would have opened up a million great things. Also, it was cool to not have social media when we were doing that. There was something so special about watching the show and not knowing anything about us really. Being able to really invest into the show and storylines rather than invest into us as people. I think that was a gift.

You’ve had a chance to reunite at these conventions. Have these events made you look at your career and things you’ve done differently?

We love it as a cast to get to see each other and spend time together. That’s a great gift also. The conventions are very hard work to be honest. It’s very time-consuming and energy draining. When you have person after person come to your booth, you want to give them your all and give them their moment. Their one moment to meet me and have that dream fulfilled. I know I and my fellow castmates take that very seriously. We’re so generous with our energy.

At the same time it’s reciprocal because their energy revives something in me. I also think it’s inspiring. Hearing women my age, maybe a little younger or maybe a little older, say to me, “Oh my gosh, when I saw that episode where you had to choose between Brandon and Dylan. You said, “I choose me.” That was mind-blowing to me because I didn’t know at that age I could choose myself. Your character showed you can step out on your own and be strong and empowered.” That was part of the catalyst for me to get this brand and company going. At the core of all of it, the messaging of “I Choose Me.” That is impactful and meaningful for me.

How would you describe the landscape of television today? Aging in Hollywood seems to be different than it was back then, especially when you see all these reboots like your past shows and now we’re hearing Melrose Place coming back.

I think the nostalgia factor is huge. People love a time when there was no social media. They love the memories of the time they watch that show. Whether it was the 1990s or 1980s or whatever. The 2000s I even had What I Like About You. I think people need that and want that. It’s a comfort for them. I think it’s hard for me to say where the landscape is today. There are so many great TV shows streaming. From Nobody Wants This to Silo, which is fun. I’m watching a show with Richard Gere. It’s fun to be able to see them at this point. They are casting faces from the past and faces from the present day. They are doing such a great job bringing in actors who have been around for a while and seasoned and bring their own thing to these casts. I’m a consumer. I’m a fan of TV. I love good TV shows I’m excited about what is happening.

Is there one role out there you want to step into if given the chance?

I’m torn. I really like doing comedy like when I was on What I Like About You so much. I would love to do another sitcom. I also love drama. I would love to do something like The Burning Bed with Farrah Fawcett.

Speaking of What I like About You. I’d love to see a What I Like About You re-watch podcast because you know? You don’t have enough on your plate.

Yes! You know I would love to do a reboot of that show.