Now that we have all seen Wicked (multiple times, probably), who’s in the mood for another musical about a sartorially complicated woman of color set on a wild mission to discover her true purpose after being wronged by a man in power?

Of course, because it’s 2025 and everything is off-kilter, this new one isn’t so much inspired by a beloved classic film and stage show as it it borne of social media. Comedy influencer TonyTalks (@officiallytonytoks), who is sashaying around with 4.5 million followers on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, has conjured up an original musical hoot based on his popular character “Cassandra,” described as “the uber-glam, larger-than-life female executive who identifies as ‘fabulous and flawless,'” and the sass is flowing better than her ratched wig. Yeah, we said it. That thing wouldn’t survive a single Glinda hair-toss.

Set to make its streaming debut on the LGBQT+ service Revry on February 1 in time for Black History Month, Boss Up, The Musical follows Cassandra’s journey as she shockingly gets fired from her big-time job, loses face, and must find her self-esteem from within.

“Being a creator who does so many characters, I often have to think of who I am outside of all this,” Tony Talks, also known as Antonio Baldwin, says in the Revry release touting their acquisition of the project. “That’s what inspired me to write the film: I relate to Cassandra. It’s called Boss Up because once her job is stripped from her, she has to discover who she is without the title. It’s been a labor of love and I’m really excited for people to have a chance to see it on Revry.”

The film, which will have its world premiere in Atlanta at the Out on Film LGBTQ+ film festival on January 29, features original songs and dance numbers conceived by Tony Talks and was directed by Tee Johnson and Sydney Stewart.

Revry is the queer streaming media network with free LGBTQ+ TV, movies, series, news and exclusive original programming. Revry is available free anytime on Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo, Plex, Freevee, Fubo, Peacock, TCLtv+ and on iOS and Android.

Boss Up, The Musical premieres on Saturday Feb. 1 on Revry.