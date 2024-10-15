Where all my streaming queens?!

With Halloween — unofficially known as the gayest season ever — right around the corner, it’s time to have a ball. And for anyone lamenting the loss of Max’s Legendary, this one is gonna slayyyyy.

Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ streaming service, has collaborated with the International Vogue League and hair care line göt2b for today’s premiere of The Halloween Ball. And they have recruited the ultimate daddies to co-host: Ballroom icon and former Legendary MC Dashaun Wesley, revered as the “Father” of The House of Basquiat, and Jacques Ceran, also known as Jack Mizrahi, who is “Father” of The House of Gorgeous Gucci.

With these two on the mic and making the cuts, this intense, glam-soaked competition will showcase four thrilling categories. Per the release touting the event, the “Scary Hairy Terror Twins” tasks teams of two to bring iconic Halloween villains to life on the runway. “Hexy Sexy Hex Sirens” features contestants of all genders to seduce with mystical costumes and charm, while “Bitchtress of Halloween” is for the most flawless face and stunning Halloween look. And finally the “Elite Eight” unleashes eight top-tier vogue dancers in a Halloween-themed battle the decides who’s crowning the ultimate “Final Boss.”

“At Revry, we’re always pushing the boundaries of queer entertainment and the Halloween Ball is our latest bold step,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Revry in the release. “Halloween provides the perfect backdrop for these performers to showcase the creativity, versatility, and fierceness that only the ballroom community can deliver.”

The Halloween Ball will be available for streaming exclusively on the Revry Network, and widely available on all the major CTV and FAST platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, DirecTV, Philo, Plex, LocalNow, Tivo+, and Rakuten TV and rlaxxTV in Europe.

The Halloween Ball, Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, Revry