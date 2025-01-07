Vanna White Reveals Biggest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Blunders That Made Her Laugh

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune has kept viewers laughing over the years with some hilariously wrong answers, but one person who is supposed to keep a straight face through even the most ridiculous responses is Vanna White.

White has served as Wheel‘s letter-turner for over 40 years and is a consummate professional through and through. However, there have been moments throughout the game show’s history when even she couldn’t hold in her laughter.

In an interview with People, White said, “I feel for our contestants because they’re so nervous,” before admitting, “But I do chuckle on the inside at some of the wrong answers.”

“Half of the time, I don’t think they even realize what they’re saying,” she added. “Like the time the answer was ‘More Fun Than a Barrel of Monkeys,’ and the contestant guessed, ‘More Fun Than a Barrel of Vikings!'”

White opened up about some of her favorite wrong answers, including, “The guy who thought it was a ‘Styrofoam Hat’ instead of ‘Styrofoam Cup'” and “A famous one where the answer was ‘Gone With the Wind,’ and the answer the contestant gave was ‘Done With One Hand.'”

The show has seen some spectacular wrong answers in recent months, including the December 30 episode, where a contestant answered “New York Cheesesteak” instead of “New York Cheesecake.”

There was also a contestant on the December 17 episode who answered “Chocolates, Chestnuts & Chickens” instead of “Chocolates, Chestnuts & Chimneys.”

Most memorable of all was the November 11 episode, when police officer Will Jordan gave the meme-worthy answer, “Treat Yourself A Round of Sausage,” instead of the correct response, “Give Yourself A Round of Applause.”

White had another favorite, telling the outlet, “We had a puzzle where the answer was Streetcar Named Desire. And only the ‘m’ was missing. The contestant answered, ‘Streetcar Naked Desire!'”

What is your favorite wrong Wheel of Fortune answer ever? Let us know in the comments section below.