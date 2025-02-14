Fans can get an inside look of what it takes to be a pro wrestling superstar through the new A&E competition series WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). The show, part of the new Sunday night lineup including WWE’s Greatest Moments and WWE Rivals, features 16 of the top prospects within the developmental system looking to secure an NXT contract.

In the end, one male and female will be left after being pushed mentally and physically by a coaching lineup of legends The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley. Helping along the way are other top names including CM Punk, Gunther, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

There are definite similarities with The Voice as famous coaches work closely with contestants and battle to win.



Booker T has a ringside seat to the future of WWE each week sitting on commentary for WWE NXT on The CW. He also cultivates up-and-comers through his own school and Texas-based promotion Reality of Wrestling, which in 2025 celebrates 20 years in operation. It was also recognized as an official WWE ID (Independent Developmental) territory. We sat down with the two-time Hall of Famer to see what viewers can expect from WWE LFG.

You’ve been a part of a competition reality show in the past called Tough Enough. How did that experience compare to this one?

Booker T.: Totally different. Tough Enough was about trying to find the next superstar. Here we’re trying to find the next big superstar while bringing fans behind the curtain how we create the next big superstar. What goes into being a superstar. How hard is it to be a superstar. I think that is what people will see more than anything. People talk about wrestling and have ideas about professional wrestling. Here they’ll be able to see up-close and personal what it is really all about. It really is the thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Here also these competitors get to work personally with a legend as a coach in a more personalized setting. How do you describe your teaching style compared to the others?

I’m going to tell you right now, my approach is the best approach. I’m trying to make sure these kids understand what this thing is all about. We have 16 of the finest athletes competing to see who is going to be the best. That’s what it’s all about. There can only be one on both sides. My thing is teaching how important it really is to take advantage of this moment. The only way you’re going to take advantage of those moments is preparation. Preparation is the only luck you’ll ever have. This business is very complicated, but I try to simplify it with my team because I’m a philosopher. This is Shakespeare. It’s “Romeo and Juliet.” It’s “Phantom of the Opera.” My thing is there is no wrong way of doing it as long as you do it right.

You have everyone from newcomers to those who have been in the system for a few years. How is it managing the experience level?

You have a lot of kids on a lot of different levels. That’s where the coaches come into play. This is a competition at the end of the day. We have to go out there and work together too, whether we are winning or losing. At the end of the day, it’s all about how we as coaches come together and literally try to give every ounce of our knowledge to everyone to do their very best. My team does a hell of a job.

Who are some who stand out for you? You have an Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock (Tyra Mae Steele) and even Evander Holyfield’s son Elijah part of this. It’s an eclectic mix.

There are a lot of elements to this.. That’s the beauty of it. I use Zena [Sterling] for example who was so bubbly. Then she gets in the ring and turns it on at a moment’s notice. You talk about Evander Holyfield’s son, who came in on two days’ notice. He literally is two days into actually doing this thing. He had pretty much zero experience. Then to put him in the ring and see how well he is doing and advancing at the same time. That’s what is so unique about this thing and wrestling at the same time. Some people pick it up overnight. Some people it may take four to five years. Some people may never pick it up.

Tell me about Tyra. I think a lot of people will fall in love with her.

I don’t want to give too much away, but she is someone who can definitely make it in this business. I look at someone like Tyra and someone like Kurt Angle, who had the innate ability to figure it out and pick it up. At the same time, this isn’t the Olympics. This is professional wrestling. You can be the greatest Olympic pro wrestler there has ever been and not make it in this sport. Kurt Angle got so far, he figured it out. Even then, he was still teachable that far along. I think Tyra has those same traits, but we just have to see if we can bring it out of her.

Another aspect of this show is they are going to be working matches in front of fellow competitors and legends, but also fans. What does this journey look like?

It’s a crash course. It has been a crash course from day one. Having to perform before a live crowd where fans are actually in the arena cheering for them and giving them energy or not. That’s a telltale sign. It can be your first time they ever seen you but they will give it back to you when you’re doing it right. There is no wrong way as long as you do it right. We put these young guys and girls under pressure to see who folds and sinks and who will swim. That’s what it’s all about. Everyone has to understand the clock is ticking. The sand in the hour glass running out.

What do you say about the transformations we’re going to see?

It’s about how much you put into it as far as what you get out of it. This will be one of those things everyone can’t all win but you’re going to see a shift. You will see these young guys and girls evolve over time in such a short period of time. One of my guys called Jasper Troy I call him a monster. He is a monster. By the end of this thing, people will fall in love with Jasper Troy just because he is a guy who is cuddly. Then when he turns it on, that beast comes out. There is so much upside as far as the show goes. They are coached by myself, Mickie James, Bubba and The Undertaker. They are not going to get this kind of training anywhere else. TV time is worth it’s weight in gold. For us as coaches to have this experience, we don’t take it for granted. Not for one bit. We are going to work our asses off to produce the next generation of WWE superstars we can. Get ready for a ride.

You’re there every week for NXT and the future. How has it been to see that evolution with a lot of the performers?

Three years later, and I’m still doing it. I love working in NXT. I love working with the young guys and be able to mentor them. Getting to do some home study with them and talk about their mistakes. Things they should never do gain. Just getting into the war room with them. I don’t cut them any slack either. I tell them exactly what they need to here not what they want to hear. A lot of times coaches want to not really give it to them straight. I can only give it to them straight if they want to make it to the next level and make it like I did. I know what it feels like. For me, to see guys like Trick Williams who I can mentor. Hopefully, he gets to see everything I did it would be awesome for me to help fuel that. That’s what is cool about NXT. There is so many guys and girls down there I get to work with. It’s a beautiful thing.

Would you say Roxanne Perez is your star pupil?

You know what? She is my star pupil, but she isn’t my only star pupil. She is doing a hell of a job. She has excelled and exceeding all expectations. She is a household name now. She is a star. She is worldwide, and it’s amazing. But when I see her, she is still my little girl. She comes to give me a hug when she sees me. It’s been love since day one. To see her make it this far is amazing. The thing is it’s only the beginning. She will break all records, man. I can feel it in my bones. I am a proud dad. Even the guys that I didn’t work with initially with Reality of Wresting, I still feel they are my students.

You have Corey Graves now on the announce team. What do you think about that three-man booth?

I hate him [laughs].

Let’s get the internet talking. I’ll take that headline!

That’s what people want me to say. We’re team players. We felt like last week we got into a groove. We see the vision of where we can go and take this thing. I’ve always been a team player. For me, that’s where I started. Working with Corey during the kickoff shows down in Connecticut. We used to go to the Capital Grille every week and get that sea bass. Working with Corey is cool. Working with Vic [Joseph], being that guy in the middle who can direct that traffic the way he does. I really think we can turn this into something really cool where people may say, “Wow, this team may be the best team in all of WWE.”

I think having WWE partner with TNA helps on both sides when it comes to developing talent. They can work in front of different crowds and environments. Do you see this as a difference maker to make performers well-rounded?

I think so. They need that. Being able to work different opponents and hear form different people as well. There is no wrong way of doing it as long as you’re doing it right. As long as you can get them to go to that place we need them to go, which is to perform without a net as well without an umbrella. You have to go out there and do it. That’s what

Who is someone we should keep more of an eye on?

Shawn Michaels at NXT and everyone there do such a great job at focusing on every talent they possibly can. It’s hard to say someone is not getting enough time. Everyone who is worth being on that television show. For me, it’s Jayce Jayne. I think Jayce has been such a role-player in NXT for quite some time. I’ve always thought she was main roster ready. I do feel like she is like a player-coach at the same time. Fallon Henley is someone else who could be on the main roster. I think if we lose her, man. Do we want to lose her right now? It’s one of those type of things. There are so many around there in that position.

In general, compared to when you were starting out, how would you say what WWE is looking for in a talent has changed or evolved?

Good wrestling and good wrestlers translate all over the world. Wrestling has truly been that since day one I’m a trainer and coach and from that school back in the 1990s. At the same time, I can’t teach these guys and girls thinking everything I learned back then will work today. You have to be able to evolve and tow that line. Back then 1992, UFC came into the picture. Then we had to change the way we do things. Now we’re at that place where wrestlers have to take to another level in making you believe in them. They could still use those traits form back in the day to actually get that done. If you work smarter, you ain’t got to work harder in many ways.

WWE LFG premiere, February 16, 8/7c, A&E