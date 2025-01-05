There were a lot of rather random reunions that happened throughout the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Glen Powell and Ariana Grande were in the same room again after their epic work together on Scream Queens, and Powell also got a chance to see his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Monica Barbaro. Oh, and Conclave itself was a reunion of Maid in Manhattan‘s Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Perhaps the most electric reunion of the evening, though, came when Vin Diesel took the stage to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and decided to use his time at the mic to address an old frenemy in the crowd: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Vin Diesel’s first order of business was to call out his Fast and Furious franchise co-star with the simple words, “Hey Dwayne,” to which The Rock just smiled.

The feud between the two stretches back years, to 2016, when the two reportedly had friction while filming The Fate of the Furious, and Johnson went onto headline a spinoff (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) instead of returning to the main franchise. Johnson hinted in a social media post that he disliked Vin Diesel’s work ethic, writing, “There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. My female costars are always amazing and I love’em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy a—-.”

Recently, though, it seems their beef was privately squashed as Johnson posted in 2023, “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

Perhaps with this move, it’s clear these two are now at the point where they’re ready to poke fun at the past? Time will tell.