‘Squid Game’ Creator Open to Continuing Hit Netflix Franchise Via Spinoffs

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Squid Game Season 2.]

Hwang Dong-hyuk intends for his TV show Squid Game to end after three seasons, but the TV creator might give the “green light” to spinoffs of the Netflix hit.

“When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang, pictured below, told The Hollywood Reporter recently. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback. But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.”

Some of Hwang’s ideas include backstories for the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) — the masked game organizer who poses as an ally to Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in Season 2 — or the Recuiter (Gong Yoo) — the Squid Game “salesman” who meets a bloody fate in that second season.

“One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three-year gap,” Hwang said. “So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

Regardless, the original Squid Game will end with Season 3 — due for release sometime this year — and a resolution for Gi-hun, pictured above, who reentered the games and tried to lead a mutiny against the guards in Season 2.

“I see the third season as being the finale to this story… because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun,” Hwang said. “If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.”

