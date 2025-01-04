Golden Globes, Classic Saturday Night Comedy, ‘Mayfair Witches,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ ‘Vienna Blood’
The 2025 awards season officially kicks off with the Golden Globe Awards, hosted by renowned roast-mistress Nikki Glaser with special awards going to Viola Davis and Ted Danson. Catchy Comedy recreates CBS’s legendary Saturday-night lineup of comedy from the 1970s. An ominous offspring dominates the Season 2 premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Hallmark’s period romance When Calls the Heart marks its 12th season. The PBS mystery Vienna Blood returns for its fourth year.
Golden Globe Awards
SUNDAY: Nikki Glaser became the toast of the roast world when she skewered Tom Brady live on Netflix, and now she turns her sardonic gaze on Hollywood’s elite from the film and TV worlds as host of the year’s first major awards show. The so-called “party of the year,” airing live from the Beverly Hilton, features tributes to Viola Davis (the Cecil B. DeMille Award) and Ted Danson (the Carol Burnett Award). Check out the list of nominees, and revel in the glittery and bawdy fun.
All in the Family
SATURDAY: Catchy Flashback: Iconic ’70s Saturday Night
As Archie and Edith once sang, “Those Were the Days.” It will be hard to top this programming stunt, as Catchy Comedy recreates one of the most legendary comedy lineups in TV history. Anyone who was around for the 1973-74 TV season can recall when Saturday was still a destination night for great TV, settling in with CBS, which for one shining season aired its very best comedies in a three-hour bonanza of laughter. For the first time in a half-century, all five shows will air consecutively on one night, starting with All in the Family (8/7c), followed by M*A*S*H (8:30/7:30c), The Mary Tyler Moore Show (9/8c), The Bob Newhart Show (9:30/8:30c) and The Carol Burnett Show (10/9c). The MTM and Burnett shows both won Emmys that year, but they were all winners. So were the viewers.
Mayfair Witches
SUNDAY: They grow up so quickly, don’t they? The second season of the gothic supernatural drama Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches opens by witnessing the incredibly rapid growing pains of Lasher (Jack Huston as an adult), the phantom lover made flesh when the powerful witch Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) gave birth in last season’s finale. As Lasher ages faster than anyone can keep him in stylish outfits, Rowan and others of the coven wonder what to make of this new being. “I think your purpose is to help me do good,” Rowan tells her bizarre offspring. Others aren’t quite so sure, including Talamasca agent Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa), who’s assigned to capture Lasher, seen as “a serious threat to the balance of the supernatural world.” Followed by the premiere of the British series Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (10/9c), which aired previously on the Sundance Now streaming platform.
When Calls the Heart
SUNDAY: Be still our heart. What could be more fitting for this period drama, set in the early 20th-century Canadian town of Hope Valley, than the impending arrival of pioneer-TV icon Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie) later this season? While we wait to meet Georgie McGill, Season 12 of the long-running romantic drama When Calls the Heart opens on Little Jack’s first day of school as beloved teacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives a sentimental token, and her significant other Nathan (Kevin McGarry) begins training a Mountie cadet.
Vienna Blood
SUNDAY: Political intrigue clouds the Season 4 premiere of the period mystery Vienna Blood, set in atmospheric 1909 Vienna. Psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) has just returned from a yearlong tour of the U.S. when Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) enlists him on a risky assignment following the double murder of an army merchant and a highly placed official. Their mission: root out a government mole known only as Mephisto, whose efforts to create an independent Slavic state in the Balkans could bring the Austro-Hungarian Empire to its knees.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Love of the Irish (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): When Fiona (Shenae Grimes-Beech) brings her mom along on an Irish holiday with hopes of improving her fortunes, she finds the next best thing to a leprechaun: a sweet single dad (Stephen Hagan).
- Vanished Out of Sight (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Annalise Basso stars in and is producer of a thriller about a blind woman who ventures into danger when her 6-year-old daughter goes missing on Christmas Day.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Peter Van Sant reports on the 2020 murder of Texas teenager Livye Lewis, shot to death in her car with her ex-boyfriend nearby, claiming he had no memory of the incident.
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (Sunday, 7/6c, ABC): The 35th season continues with eight finalists vying for a $100,000 prize for the most memorable video clip.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): Correspondent Kyung Lah follows the training process of seven young performers hoping to become stars in South Korea’s K-Pop music industry.
- Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Sunday, 8/7c, Food Network): Chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonio Lofaso oversee a cast of kitchen-challenged reality-TV stars as they enter a culinary boot camp. First challenge: display their go-to party dish, then butcher an entire fish for a seafood platter.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The last marquee match of the NFL regular season pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Detroit Lions.