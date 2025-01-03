Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

Abbott Elementary has been missing from the TV lineup lately, but that’s all about to change as Season 4 returns for its midseason premiere.

So, when can you tune in to see Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and the rest of the gang? The award-winning ABC comedy will officially return to screens on Wednesday, January 8, with an extra special crossover episode, “Volunteers.”

As previously reported, Abbott Elementary will cross paths with FXX‘s long-running hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as the gang from Paddy’s Pub enters the halls of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. But that’s not all fans can look forward to as Abbott‘s social media profile revealed a slew of upcoming episodes.

Following the big midseason return on January 8, three more episodes will follow on consecutive Wednesdays with “Testing” airing on January 15, “Strike” airing on January 22, and “Girard Creek” airing on January 29.

For now, they can look forward to the major crossover event as Janine, Gregory, Ava (Janelle James), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) cross paths with Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito).

It’s unclear whether the show’s return to consecutive airings will carry on into February, but we do know these January installments carry viewers through Episode 12, meaning there are 10 more yet-to-be-revealed titles and installments in the weeks and months ahead as Season 4 continues to unfold. Brunson previously revealed Season 4 would be 22 episodes. Stay tuned for more details about Abbott Elementary‘s Season 4 airing schedule as we carry on in the new year, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

Abbott Elementary, Midseason Return, Wednesday, January 8, 8:30/7:30c, ABC