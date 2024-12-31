‘Abbott Elementary’ Crossover: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Gang Meets the Faculty in First Look (PHOTOS)

'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Meet in crossover photos
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Worlds are colliding on Abbott Elementary as the ABC comedy makes way for the gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In anticipation of the first crossover episode between these shows, which will air on January 8, 2025, the network has unveiled its first official teaser footage and several photos from the highly anticipated TV event.

The installment titled, “Volunteers,” will see Abbott’s principal Ava (Janelle James) announce that the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out, but when they arrive, things don’t go exactly as planned. Along with Ava, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) will make way for Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito), the proprietors of the Philly drinking hole known as Paddy’s Pub.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc)

As previously reported, Abbott star Perfetti told TV Insider that the second crossover episode on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be the behind-the-scenes version of events from this first episode airing under the Abbott Elementary lens. But if the newly-released teaser is any indication, tensions will be flaring between some characters like Mr. Johnson and Frank, while plenty of shenanigans are on the horizon.

You won’t want to miss it! Check out the teaser, above, and scroll down for a closer peek at the upcoming event episode with several first-look photos, below. And let us know what you hope to see in the Abbott ElementaryIt’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover in the comments section.

Abbott Elementary crossover, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, William Stanford Davis, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Ava, Janine, Gregory, Mr. Johnson, Melissa, Jacob, and Barbara gear up for Abbott’s volunteers.

Kaitlin Olson in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Among those volunteers are Dee.

Glenn Howerton in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Her twin brother Dennis.

Rob McElhenney in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Their pal Mac.

Charlie Day in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And other friend Charlie Kelly.

Danny DeVito in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

As well as the Paddy’s Pub patriarch Frank.

Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

But are Jacob, Janine, Barbara, Melissa, and the rest of the faculty prepared to take on such characters for the classroom?

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

It appears that there will be discussions about the incoming volunteers as Janine, Gregory, Jacob, and Melissa chat in the break room.

Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

But will all the teachers feel the same?

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's Crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara and Melissa share a moment around the new additions.

Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Meanwhile, Jacob and Melissa hang back after an assembly to chat one-on-one.

Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Can they manage to come up with a good strategy to utilize the volunteers’ help?

Charlie Day and Chris Perfetti in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

That task might be easier said than done when dealing with characters like Charlie who don’t know how to read.

Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Charlie Day in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Will Melissa and Jacob push Barbara in Charlie’s direction for that reason?

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Charlie Day in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

It seems like a possibility as the seasoned teacher chats with the handyman of Paddy’s Pub.

William Stanford Davis in 'Abbott Elementary's Crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Mr. Johnson sits back and watches as the newbies enter the mix.

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

And how will the Paddy’s Pub gang, including Charlie, Mac, Dee, and Frank perceive their new surroundings and the accompanying cameras? Only time will tell.

Rob McElhenney in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

It would seem that Mac doesn’t mind the documentary crew as he hams it up for the camera while visiting Ava in her office.

Rob McElhenney and Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The duo could be one fierce pair onscreen.

Rob McElhenney and Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

But will their individual egos get in the way? We’re dying to see.

Tyler James Williams and Kaitlin Olson in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Gregory goes toe-to-toe with Dee.

Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

The Abbott crew stands united.

Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, and Rob McElhenney in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Janine and Gregory have a moment while Ava converses with Mac in the gym.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in 'Abbott Elementary's crossover with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

Barbara takes a moment to calm herself.

