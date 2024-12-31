Worlds are colliding on Abbott Elementary as the ABC comedy makes way for the gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In anticipation of the first crossover episode between these shows, which will air on January 8, 2025, the network has unveiled its first official teaser footage and several photos from the highly anticipated TV event.

The installment titled, “Volunteers,” will see Abbott’s principal Ava (Janelle James) announce that the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out, but when they arrive, things don’t go exactly as planned. Along with Ava, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) will make way for Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito), the proprietors of the Philly drinking hole known as Paddy’s Pub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbott Elementary (@abbottelemabc)

As previously reported, Abbott star Perfetti told TV Insider that the second crossover episode on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be the behind-the-scenes version of events from this first episode airing under the Abbott Elementary lens. But if the newly-released teaser is any indication, tensions will be flaring between some characters like Mr. Johnson and Frank, while plenty of shenanigans are on the horizon.

You won’t want to miss it! Check out the teaser, above, and scroll down for a closer peek at the upcoming event episode with several first-look photos, below. And let us know what you hope to see in the Abbott Elementary–It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover in the comments section.

Abbott Elementary crossover, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8:30/7:30c, ABC