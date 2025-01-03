‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Reveals Vanna White Gave Him Unusual Gift

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are getting on like a house on fire, so much so that they’ve reached the gift-giving stage of their friendship. Now Ryan has revealed the somewhat unusual item Vanna just gifted him that some folks may seem as a tad awkward.

Speaking to People ahead of the 2025 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special on December 31, Seacrest reflected on his 2024 and what it’s like working with the legendary letter-turner, White.

“She’s so super generous and sweet and kind,” Seacrest said before revealing that one day, White came to set with an unexpected but appreciated gift for him.

“She even brought me — because I was saying, I drink very strong black coffee and my teeth, sometimes you can see it — she brought me white strips,” the American Idol host shared. “She brought me white strips. She went to the store the next day. She brought me white strips.”

Perhaps some might be offended by such a gift as it could be construed as suggesting that Ryan’s teeth are less than perfect. But not Seacrest, who referred to White as “an institution… She’s amazing. She’s everything you think Vanna White will be when you meet her!”

Seacrest took over as Wheel of Fortune host in September following Pat Sajak‘s retirement back in June. Knowing he had big shoes to fill, Seacrest admitted he was nervous on his first day on the job, but White helped ease him into the role.

“She and I have been friends for two decades,” he told People last year. “We have had a chance to get to know each other a lot more over the weeks that we’ve been shooting together. But I can’t imagine Wheel of Fortune without Vanna White.

He added, “When I signed on to do the deal, that same day, I spoke to Vanna via text, and I just let her know I’m so excited and I hope that she’ll be with the show as long as she wants to be. We’ve had a magical time together so far.”

Last month, Seacrest surprised White by inviting her into his dressing room and playing tracks from her 1996 Christmas album, Santa’s Last Ride. It took White a few moments to realize it was her voice coming from the speakers, telling Seacrest, “Wow, I’m in shock!”

“This is one of my favorite albums,” Seacrest stated. “I listen to it every year.”