‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Pranks Vanna & Makes Big Confession

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest has finally settled into his role as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, including forming a close friendship with his co-host, the legendary Vanna White.

The American Idol host is so comfortable in his new gig that he’s no longer afraid to let loose backstage and play pranks on the long-time letter-turner. In a video posted to his Instagram page on December 19, Seacrest pranked White with her own voice.

In the clip, Seacrest was sitting in his dressing room listening to holiday music, which just so happened to be White’s 1996 Christmas album, Santa’s Last Ride. He then invited his co-host into the room and continued playing the music “until she noticed.”

“I’m getting in the holiday spirit,” Seacrest said as White entered the room.

“I love it!” White replied, seemingly having no clue the music was her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“It’s nostalgic,” Seacrest added as White took a seat. After listening a while longer, it finally clicked and White looked shocked.

“Wait, is that me?!” White said.

“This is one of my favorite albums,” Seacrest responded. “I listen to it every year.”

“Wow, I’m in shock,” White continued before joining in with Seacrest to dance and sing along.

Santa’s Last Ride was released in 1996 and was White’s first and only album, featuring 14 tracks written by the late British composer Leslie Bricusse. The record isn’t available on streaming, so Seacrest would have had to have tracked down the original physical CD.

“We’re dreaming of a (Vanna) White Christmas,” Seacrest captioned the post while fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“Ok that’s cute,” wrote one fan.

“Vanna and Ryan! Who knew they would be so cute together!” said another.

Another added, “I absolutely love you two working together!! Merry Christmas and I didn’t even know Vanna could sing.”

“I got to say… I like the way this chemistry is going between you two. Both Legends,” another wrote.

In another video, Seacrest shared a selection of photos and clips from the Wheel of Fortune holiday lunch, where he opened up about how “nervous” he was when taking over from Pat Sajak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“I just wanted to say thank you for welcoming me to this family,” Seacrest told the gathering while standing beside White and Wheel social media correspondent Maggie Sajak.

“To follow in the footsteps of [Maggie’s] father, who is a legend, who is incredible at what he does… I was scared to death,” he continued. “I was nervous about how this would go. Nervous about walking into something that is so successful, and it’s the most exciting time I’ve ever had at work, doing a job. And I hope that shows.”

“I’m so grateful for the army that puts this show together,” he added.

“Ryan, you and the WoF team were so amazing and kind when I was a contestant. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season!!” wrote one commenter.

Another former contestant added, “I cannot say enough about everyone and the staff at Sony Studios. Ryan, Vanna, Maggie, everyone was so welcoming and friendly. You all made a very nervous Wheel of Fortune contestant, stay as calm as I could, and I was able to walk away a BIG winner! Thank you all again for a once in a lifetime experience!”

“Happy Holidays Ryan, You have done a phenomenal job at wheel of fortune,” said another.

“You’re doing a fabulous job!! We all enjoy watching you and Vanna in Wheel of Fortune!!” added another.