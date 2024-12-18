JonBenet Ramsey’s Dad Speaks Out After Getting Chilling Letter Naming Daughter’s Killer

The JonBenét Ramsey case has taken another wild turn following Netflix’s Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey documentary.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey, said he received a letter from a woman claiming her ex-husband killed his daughter. The letter came in the wake of the Netflix doc, which premiered on Monday, November 25.

“Based on all this publicity, recently I got a letter from a lady saying, ‘My ex-husband’s the killer, and I’ve kept this inside for as long as I can – please, please call me,'” John told the outlet.

He said he immediately followed up on the tip but has yet to hear back from the mystery sender. ‘We reached out to her, but she didn’t answer the phone, so I don’t know,” John added. “We’ve shared, at this point, with a private investigator.”

It’s unclear whether the letter included the name or whereabouts of the accused ex-husband.

Netflix’s three-part docuseries tells the story of JonBenét, who was brutally murdered in the Ramseys’ home in December 1996. She was found in the basement with a fracture to her skull and signs of being strangled. She also showed signs of being sexually assaulted.

At the time, John and his wife Patsy Ramsey came under suspicion, though neither of them were ever charged. In 2008, then-District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly apologized to the family, noting that evidence had cleared John and Patsy and JonBenét’s brother Burke (who was 9 at the time of the murder). Patsy died in 2006 from ovarian cancer.

John is featured in the docuseries, where he recounts the day he discovered his murdered daughter. He also talks about what he believes were mistakes made by the Boulder, Colorado, police. John is urging the police to give the go-ahead for new DNA testing, which he believes could tie to an intruder who had reportedly broken into a house just two miles from the Ramseys and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

“To me, it could easily have been the same person,” John told People last month. “I think the method of operation was exactly the same.”

John told the Daily Mail he remains skeptical of the new information after having his hopes dashed in the past. He also said solving the case “is not going to change my life at this point – I just turned 81 – but it’ll change my children’s lives, my grandchildren’s lives.”

“They need to have this cloud removed, clarified, and an answer. That’s why we’re pushing so hard to get an answer,” he added.

