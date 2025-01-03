What’s worse than some of the most dangerous criminals the world has ever known escaping prison? Well, it’s what’s actually going on in The Hunting Party, as TV Insider’s exclusive trailer reveals.

The new NBC drama premieres on Monday, February 3, at 10/9c. In the new crime procedural, former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) leads a team of investigators who have been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen. They’ve escaped from the Pit, a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist. The reason for that? As we learn in the trailer, these serial killers are all supposed to be dead; Bex learns just that when she is called in to give her professional assessment of one, Richard Harris, who was presumably executed in 2017.

The team must get all these prisoners back before they kill anyone else. But as Bex races to do so, she’ll discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they escaped from — because the Pit wasn’t just a prison. The new video, which you can watch above, teases just that, with Bex wondering just what Ryan (Patrick Sabongui) is hiding.

Furthermore? Oliver (Nick Wechsler) tells Bex, “The blast was no accident. Someone wanted those killers back in the world.” But why? Watch the trailer for much more.

The Hunting Party also stars Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia. It was created by JJ Bailey, who serves as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Jake Coburn. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer.

What do you think was going on at the Pit? Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Hunting Party, Series Premiere, Monday, February 3, 10/9c, NBC