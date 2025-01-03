‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Embarrassing Spelling Mistake – Fans React

Proving that nothing gets past Jeopardy! viewers, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted a spelling mistake on the 2025 Jeopardy! calendar packaging.

On Thursday, January 2, a fan took to the Jeopardy! Reddit forum to share an error they’d noticed on the Jeopardy! merchandise. As the user pointed out, the mistake appears in the item’s description on the back of the box, which reads, “The clue is printed on the front of each page and the correct answer is printed on the back so try not to peak.”

“‘Peak’ instead of ‘peek’?” the Reddit user wrote. “Obviously a minor quibble, but strange to see this lack of professionalism on a Jeopardy product.”

Other fans jumped into the comments to poke fun at the Peak-y Blunder, with one commenter quipping, “It’s ok, Jeopardy fans are not pedantic know-it-alls eagerly scrutinizing every bit of text in the hope that they can point out someone else’s mistuke.”

“Speek for yourself,” joked another.

Another added, “I see no problem. When I do the daily question, I’m peaking every day.”

Jeopardy! Calendar box

Jeopardy! Reddit

“The pronunciation is the same so we will accept it! How much did you wager?” said another.

“I usually peak around Wednesday and falter Thursday-Sunday,” replied one commenter.

Another admitted, “It’s unreasonable the amount of satisfaction I get from finding these mistakes.”

“Andrews McMeel Publishing is the one to blame for that error, not Jeopardy!” said another in the show’s defense.

“Also, the correct answer isn’t on the back, the correct question is!” added another, pointing out a potential second mistake.

“That’s what I thought was the issue too (I stopped reading at that point and didn’t get as far as the peek/peak mistake),” another responded.

The Jeopardy! 2025 Day-to-Day Calendar features game-show-style answers prompting your response in the form of a question, mimicking the show’s iconic format. It includes Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! clues with dollar amounts, plus a Final Jeopardy! round for wagering.

