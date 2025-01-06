Will & Grace‘s Eric McCormack is the guest star of the week in Elsbeth Season 2’s midseason premiere later this month, and TV Insider is sharing an exclusive first look at McCormack’s character along with the official episode description.

Season 2 Episode 9, titled “Unalive and Well,” satirizes the world of celebrity wellness centers that are often more fraudulent than helpful. Carrie Preston‘s Elsbeth Tascioni welcomes the opportunity to leave town to investigate McCormack’s wellness retreat after the Episode 8 cliffhanger that revealed the scandalous reason why she left Chicago in such a rush at the start of the series.

As revealed on the news after the villainous Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson, Preston’s husband) leaked the story to the press, Elsbeth was allegedly involved in the coverup of documents that would’ve been key to helping a woman in her high-profile divorce in the windy city.

First Look at Eric McCormack in Elsbeth Season 2

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins previously told TV Insider that there are “tough” times ahead for Elsbeth now that this story has been unearthed, and it will damage her reputation as a moral center for the NYPD. The Van Ness divorce could also be a motivator behind Elsbeth’s strong sense of justice in her work in New York City.

This is the Columbo-inspired CBS drama’s most important arc yet, and the storyline involving Judge Crawford has been merged into this plot as a bonus. So, when will Elsbeth return to reveal more of this mystery? We break down the release schedule here along with providing a glimpse into McCormack’s guest-star spot.

Who is Eric McCormack playing in Elsbeth?

McCormack guest stars as Tom Murphey, the charismatic founder of a holistic wellness center in “Unalive and Well.” Here’s the episode description: “When a young man is found dead in his car, Elsbeth visits the holistic wellness center he’d just left, and begins to suspect its charismatic founder.”

Also appearing in the episode are guest stars Marcia Debonis, Katie Huang, and Dan Cordle and costars Carra Patterson and Danny Mastrogiorgio, among others.

When does Elsbeth return?

Elsbeth returns with its Season 2 midseason premiere on Thursday, January 30 at 10/9c on CBS after the midseason premiere of Matlock. Season 2 will consist of 20 episodes instead of 10 like the debut season, so there’s a lot more mysteries to be solved in the second half of the sophomore season. See more exclusive photos from “Unalive and Well” below.

Elsbeth Season 2 Midseason Premiere Photos

Elsbeth, Season 2 Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 10/9c, CBS