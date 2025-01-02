Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

The Bold and the Beautiful’s executive producer/head writer Bradley Bell is feeling bullish about the state of his 37-year-old soap and looking forward to what’s ahead in 2025.

“We are excited,” Bell enthuses. “This many years into it, we are as pumped up as we’ve ever been. It’s just a wonderful team here and I see us as a little half-hour engine that could. We’re still here and we’re still plugging along and we’re really going to be delivering our best drama.”

A good portion of that drama will take place in the boardroom. “I always love telling business storylines,” Bell says. “We don’t do them that often, but I really think that’s something we do well and the finale of ‘Who’s in charge of Forrester Creations, Team Logan with Brooke [Logan, Katherine Kelly Lang], Carter [Walton, Lawrence Saint-Victor] and Hope [Logan, Annika Noelle], or Team Forrester, with Ridge [Forrester, Thorsten Kaye], Eric [Forrester, John McCook] and Steffy [Forrester, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] taking over again,’ will be resolved in the first part of 2025. It will be a battle royale going on there.”

Expect some surprises with the younger set, too, as the new year unfolds. “The next generation of Bold and Beautiful is forming, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have all of these great actors coming together and bringing it to life,” lauds Bell. “It’s great to have Crew Morrow playing Will [Spencer] and Laneya [Grace] playing Electra [Forrester]. It’s wonderful to have Lisa [Yamada, Luna Nozawa] back. We’re trying to stay current with this AI/deep fake story with Remy [Pryce, Christian Weissmann] and Electra, and alert people to the fact that seeing is not believing as it used to be and now you have to really question things. Our younger characters are going to have a kind of a mystery story, with some shocking twists.”

There will also be traditional soap fare — and some traveling, Bell dishes. “There’s business, there’s romance and we have a location shoot coming up,” he lists. “We’ve got a lot of romance with Carter and Hope. It all started out so beautifully, but they will be put to the test. It’s so great to have Rebecca Budig aboard as Taylor [Hayes]. She has so beautifully stepped right in and brings us a great Taylor, and Brooke and Taylor are going to have a pretty spicy year.”

The tune-in factor is high, promises Bell. “We have an incredible cast,” he declares. “Every scene you cut to, there’s someone who’s delivering a great performance. So, I’m very excited about stories and cast for 2025. Everyone’s really popping, and I think it’ll be one of our best years if not our best year ever.”

Here’s what’s in store for…

The Fight For Forrester Creations

“There is a feud like never before at Forrester Creations and the rollout is really dramatic. Carter, for the most part, has always been very trusted and honest, but he wants to turn the page, start a new chapter, fight for the Logans, and take the helm himself. So that’ll be controversial. Of course, he’d love it if Eric and Ridge would stay on but they’re not going to stay on. We have Zende [Forrester, Delon de Metz], who’s going to be caught in the crossfire of having the opportunity now to really step up as a designer, but feeling that he’s also betraying his mentors, Eric and Ridge, so he has a very interesting story.”

Daphne Rose

“Daphne [newcomer Murielle Hilaire, who will debut January 7] is the next component to Carter’s plan, a desire to create a Forrester fragrance, something like a Chanel No 5, which really dwarfed the fashion line in terms of profitability. The Forresters haven’t focused on that. Daphne is known as the finest ‘nose’ in Paris — she is top of the heap when it comes to creating fragrance — so she is going to be the person who’s behind the Forrester fragrance. The audience will learn is that there’s a person behind her and that person is Steffy. She’s a plant by Steffy to really undermine Carter and to dismantle this current situation where he, Hope and Brooke are in charge. So, there will be a secret and a twist in the story, and she’s going to use very interesting techniques. Although she appears loyal to Carter, her ultimate goal is to get the company back in the family.”

Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Taylor Hayes

“Well, this triangle is only 35 years young, so there’s plenty of room for more chapters [Laughs]. But this [Forrester takeover] will throw a wrench in Ridge and Brooke’s relationship. They’ve been happy and content for almost a record number of years, but Brooke accepting the CEO position at Forrester will be something that Ridge feels is a strong betrayal. No matter how she justifies it, it’s wrong, and, of course, Taylor will agree. So, we’re going to explore their relationship a bit further.”

Steffy Forrester and John “Finn” Finnegan

“Steffy and Finn are going to have a new challenge, and their relationship is going to be put to the test. They’ve already dealt with a few tests, but they’re as strong as a couple can be and we’ll see if they can weather the next storm.”

Will Spencer, Electra Forrester, and Remy Pryce

“Laneya [Grace] has been just wonderful, and she made Electra all her own. Remy came in as an obsessed and jealous friend from the past who feels wronged that his best friend just took off and has this wonderful new life in California and left him behind. So, there will be some real sparks flying between Will and Remy over Electra and it will be a far-reaching story that includes Ivy [Forrester, Ashleigh Brewer] and all the Logan ladies. Katie [Logan, Heather Tom] becomes very involved and it’s going to bring some drama to this young group. It’s a good one.”

Bill Spencer and The Nozawas

“Bill [Don Diamont] has been getting these letters from Luna [Nozawa, who thought she was his daughter but wasn’t], and the first one he just set on fire. The second one, he was about to set on fire but rolled up in a ball and threw it out, which showed you a little bit of curiosity and less anger. We’re going to get into Bill’s character and how his childhood was very much like Luna’s and no one helped him, so he’s going to want to help Luna. Now we don’t know whether he’s being played or not — no one really plays Bill Spencer — but he’s going to have a little affinity for her and her story and what she’s had to endure. Luna’s reemergence on the canvas is really going to bring in the Nozawa family. Poppy [Nozawa, Romy Park] will be very involved, as will Li [Nozawa, Naomi Matsuda]. We will be seeing Ted King [Jack Finnegan] again. I’m looking forward to telling another chapter of the story with this family. They’re really a great addition to the show and there’s so much more to tell with them.”

Liam Spencer

“I’m at a point where I’m trying to come up with his next chapter. Scott [Clifton, Liam], we know, is a brilliant actor and in 2025, he’s going to have a front-burner story but one that’s completely different for him.”

Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter

“They have the best pizza in Los Angeles, and there’s a new story for Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] and Deacon [Sean Kanan] coming up that we’re writing right now. It’s going to be something completely different for them.”

