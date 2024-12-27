Disney/Christine Bartolucci; Disney/Bahareh Ritter; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Everyone tried to tell Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow), and surrogate mother Kristina that it was a bad idea for the latter to carry a baby for the former. There were, after all, plenty of stories about surrogates changing their minds. Fast-forward to Kristina changing her mind about giving up her baby, which pitted Alexis between her daughters – a place no mother wants to be. The show’s writers threw us a curveball by having Kristina fall through a pane of poorly constructed glass and lose her baby. The scenes of Kristina and Molly arguing at their baby’s gravesite were raw and painful to watch for a multitude of reasons.

At times, Kristina seemed, at best, indifferent to her sister’s feelings. Of course, Kristina was carrying the baby, but she often acted as if Molly had no emotional connection to the child at all. And how could Kristina have planned to take the baby away from his biological father? Conversely, Molly felt that Alexis was giving Kristina preferential treatment. The divide between the two sisters is evidenced by the fact that Molly chose to name her daughter “Irene” while Kristina refers to the baby as “Adela.” They could no more agree on who the baby’s mother was than they could her name.

The drama for the Davis women continued when Alexis’s firstborn, Sam (Kelly Monaco), Kristina and Molly’s sister, died suddenly after undergoing a successful transplant surgery. (Why, Cyrus? Why!) Grahn’s performance as a grieving mother was also painful to watch for all the right reasons.

Alexis went to get her daughter’s corpse a blanket as if warming her up would somehow reverse her death. “Just get her a blanket! Please!” Alexis demanded to Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), proving that “denial” wasn’t just a river in Egypt.

Next, Alexis climbed into Sam’s bed, hoping that additional body warmth would bring her daughter back to the land of the living. “I didn’t get to have you for long,” Alexis said, slowly realizing that Sam was no longer with us, “but I remember looking at your beautiful brown soulful eyes, and thinking, ‘What could I have possibly done to have made such a miracle?’”

Speaking of grieving mothers, Vaganos, a soap opera newcomer, turned in multiple tour de forces in the surrogate storyline. Not only did she lose a baby, and later, her sister, but she also lost her husband. The tragic breakup scenes with Molly and TJ were yet another loss that the Davis family suffered this year.