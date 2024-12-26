Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Christian Weissmann’s arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful as complicated Remy Pryce has been years in the making. “I auditioned a few times for Bold and there were times where I got close, but I didn’t get the part,” begins the newcomer, who is already making waves on the canvas. “Remy came about, and it all worked out very serendipitously. As an actor, you have lots of auditions and parts that you go out for and you can feel like, ‘Oh, if it only could have gone that way,’ but with Remy and with everyone at Bold, it flowed so effortlessly that I knew it was kind of meant to be.”

Securing a spot at last on the show was a big moment for Weissmann. “I was ecstatic,” he relays. “I mean, Bold is a show that I think I went out for for the first time when I was 16 or 17, so quite a few years ago. I remember being at CBS Television City and being like, ‘Oh, my God, this would be such a dream.’ So, when it finally came my way, I called my mom, and I was emotional. I was so excited. It really felt like all the stars were aligning and it was a very humbling, very special day for me.”

The soap wasn’t unfamiliar to Weissmann; in fact, his goal was to land in the genre someday. “My mom and my grandma were both always super big into soaps,” he shares. “They watched Bold, they watched The Young and the Restless and it was always playing in the background whenever I was home from school. So, I knew it peripherally. When I moved to L.A. and became an actor, I did some acting workshops specifically for soap operas because that was something I really wanted to knock off my bucket list and I was definitely a fan.”

He’s also a fan of his new alter ego, whose dark side is slowly being explored on screen. “Remy is a really complex character,” Weissmann observes. “I think people can look at him and at first glance be like, ‘He’s crazy and he’s obsessive,’ but as an actor, I feel I had to go from a more empathetic point of view to really connect with Remy. He’s someone who has been neglected and isolated, and a large part of his life has never really seen by his family or his friends, so when he has these impulsive moments of lashing out or doing bad things, he is just a hurt kid deep down and he doesn’t know how to place his emotions.”

Weissman is enjoying being a part of the soap’s new younger set and was happy to connect with his costars at the beginning of his run. “It’s really been so fun,” he enthuses. “I tried my best to show them that, ‘Hey, I’m not this absolutely bonkers, crazy guy because I want to have a good relationship with you guys from the get-go.’ I remember the first day I met Laneya [Grace, Electra Forrester]. It was still kind of close to summertime and we were talking about Brat Summer and Charlie XCX and pop music, just breaking the ice and talking about things that were completely separate from Remy and Electra, and I think we really bonded from there. She’s so talented. I love working with her. And Crew [Morrow, Will Spencer] is such an awesome guy. We have so much fun facing off in the show and it’s cool to play that, which is so separate from our friendship off-camera.”

Weissman was bitten by the acting bug as a young child and says even then, he knew that’s what he wanted to do with his life someday. “I put on a Wizard of Oz homemade play for all of my extended family when I was maybe three years old,” he recalls. “And I knew from that moment I was one, an actor, and two, a control freak, so I was meant for Hollywood, I guess [Laughs]. And from there, my parents put me in community theater, and it was off to the races. I went to Piven Theatre Workshop in Evanston [IL] and that’s where I learned how to act at seven years old.”

He got his first agent at 11 and began auditioning for commercials. At 14, Weissmann did a PowerPoint presentation for his parents to persuade them to let him move to L.A. to stay with family. “They completely agreed to it,” he marvels. “They were like, ‘All right, you can go for two months over the summer,’ and that quickly turned into six months. I found a small high school in L.A. that I ended up attending that was all filled with fellow actors. I got an agent out here and started to audition and do extra work and build up my resumé. And now I’ve been here ever since, and it’s truly been a dream come true.”

Weissmann made his TV debut in 2014 on Girl Meets World, playing a nerd. “I was an extra on that for 10 episodes,” he relays. “And then in one of the final episodes, they gave me one line and I was like, ‘This is my moment. Everybody at home, you gotta watch,’ and then they ended up cutting the line anyway. But it didn’t matter because I felt in that moment, ‘This is exactly what I’m supposed to do.’ So, it was really exciting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Weissmann (@christianweissmann)

Another highlight for Weissmann was the Saved by the Bell reboot in 2020, where he played Nate. “Saved by the Bell was such an unparalleled experience for me,” he says. “It was unlike anything I’d ever done before. I booked that maybe three weeks before the pandemic and I really had no idea what it would hold. It was only supposed to be one episode, and my character didn’t even have a name at that point. I got to do two episodes right before everything shut down for the pandemic and just had so much fun. There were multiple people that I went to that small actors’ high school with who were also on the show, so it was a homecoming in a way. It was so cool.”

He was very familiar with the original series before joining the revival. “I watched Saved by the Bell as a kid; I would watch reruns with my brother because he was a big fan,” Weissmann recalls. “Getting to do that and walk onto that set and be like, ‘I’m at Bayside High,’ was so surreal. And when the show was brought back after the pandemic, they just kept bringing back Nate as a character. If that show went on forever, I would have been happy to be in every episode. It was a real blast.”

In addition to his acting work, Weissmann is also a published author. His poetry book, Her, Him & I, was released earlier this year and was a true labor of love. “I wasn’t a big sports kid; I was really into reading and anything that made me feel creative,” he explains. “As a teenager, I started reading a lot of poetry and it became my outlet for describing emotions that I didn’t really know how to explain out loud. And when I moved to L.A., it was such a culture shock that writing and reading poetry and getting to express my emotions in a safe place became a lifeline for me. As I got older and started understanding who I was and exploring my sexuality and coming out, this book became something where I have all these short stories and poems that really describe my coming of age and I’d love to put it in one collection. It’s my most exciting thing that I’ve ever done as a creative.”

For now, his creative energy is being put into Remy, which suits him just fine. “I just love being able to work on a show where they’re pushing boundaries, and I feel with Remy’s storyline, we’re really getting to cover something that doesn’t get talked about a lot,” Weissmann reflects. “With Remy and Electra and Will, there’s just so much excitement and the stakes just keep getting raised. It’s unique to anything I’ve ever done before, and as an actor, it’s such a fun challenge.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings