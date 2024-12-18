‘The Price Is Right’ Model Reveals ‘Scary’ Personal Issue

The Price is Right’s beloved model, Amber Lancaster, has sent an urgent message to fans about a “scary” online situation she found herself in.

One of TPIR’s most regularly featured models, Lancaster has appeared on the CBS game show since 2008, just one year after Drew Carey took over as host. On Tuesday (December 17), she posted a series of front-facing videos on her Instagram Stories to share that her account had been hacked and was sending random messages to strangers.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my Instagram, but if someone messages me, it’s auto-replying all this crazy text that looks like a bug. Like a virus or something,” she said in the first video with an Instagram screenshot showing bizarre lines of code her fans were receiving.

Of course, the situation could be more dire, but since Lancaster has amassed 486,000 followers on the platform, she felt it was only right to warn fans not to engage with the messages.

“Just know it’s not me. I don’t know what the h**l’s going on,” she added. “I need to change my password but I’m scared to log out. What if I lose my account?” she continued.

In a second slide from her Instagram Story, shared by a celebrity fan account (above), Lancaster shared a screen recording of the lines of code that one of her friends received from her in text conversations. Their entire conversation had been corrupted by the endless lines of figures and numbers. “Apparently I’m not alone,” she wrote over the screen recording. Adding levity she continued, “I think we unlocked the Matrix.”

Thankfully, Lancaster shared in a final Instagram Story that the “glitch” was now “fixed” so she doesn’t have to shut down her account and can engage with her followers and friends again. “I’m gonna blame the drones,” she concluded. Thank heavens!

