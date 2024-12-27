There will be plenty of King Street drama when Southern Hospitality returns for its third season on Thursday, January 2.

Returning series regular Bradley Carter told TV Insider that Season 3 is “raw and real” and “explosive,” adding, “You don’t know what’s coming next. You’re going to see things happen in real time.”

Right from the start of the season, emotions will be running high within the Republic crew, as cheating rumors about Will Kulp surface to Emmy Sharrett, Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley finally take their friendship to a romantic level, and newcomers Lake Rucker and Michols Peña become romantic interests for Carter and T.J. Dinch, respectively.

“Working through those relationships was something unique,” Carter teased. “The reason that food and dating someone in the same industry or at the same job works so well for us because in food and bev it is such an opposite schedule, right? So Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’re behind the bar or at the club where other people are out meeting others. And instead of that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday situation, we don’t have that. It’s easy and natural for us to gravitate towards people that are also in the same space as us. And I think you’ll see us deal with that this summer and try and work through those relationships because it is really complex.”

There will also be some major points of growth for the cast as well. “There’s of course a lot of drama, but I think you get to see the deep-rooted friendships and the history of the friendships,” Dinch explained. “We’ve all been friends for so long, way before we started filming this show, and I feel like as we continue to film it, you’ll see the history of those friendships within the seasons as they grow.”

“I think that you kind of get to see a lot of growth with us individually and collectively as a group, you’ll get to see our friendships move forward,” Carter echoed. “How things were in Season 1 is definitely not how they are right now, and I think there’s definitely a lot of beauty in that.”

For Carter and Dinch in particular, too, fans will get to see them building up their businesses outside of the nightclub. “I start a business this summer on camera, which is amazing. I’m super excited to watch me work through that process and live through it again,” Dinch said, with Carter adding, “You’ll definitely see both of our businesses grow. With me kind of on the fitness side of things, definitely Body by Brad has been doing great. … And you’ll see us kind of develop into new spots, and that’s gonna be really awesome to watch.”

Their workplaces won’t be the only spots where things unfold for the group; they are also doing two group trips this season — first to a lake and then off to Las Vegas — and the momentum of the season doesn’t stop there, either.

“Definitely buckle up. There’s definitely never any lulls throughout our summer. I felt like it was always something. Something was going on every couple days. A lot of moving parts but definitely a lot to look forward to,” Carter promised.

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 premiere, 9/8c, Bravo