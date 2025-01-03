The last time reality fans saw Corinne Olympios on screen, it was for House of Villains‘ inaugural season, battling it out with other reality baddies for the chance to win a big prize. For her next TV adventure, she’s taking a slightly more charitable route … even if she’s still being labeled a “villain” in the process!

Olympios is one of 10 celebrity contestants on the newest celebrity edition of Worst Cooks in America, which premieres on January 5 at 8/7c. She’ll star on Team Villain alongside her former HOV roomie and I Love New York star Tiffany “New York” Pollard, The Challenge alum Wes Bergmann, Love Is Blind‘s Bartisse Bowden, and Amazing Race alum Rachel Reilly. On Team Hero, we’ll see singer Sebastian Bach, Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke, Big Brother‘s Frankie Grande, Olympian Adam Rippon, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trinity the Tuck.

So what can fans expect from her and the other contestants this season? TV Insider caught up with Corinne Olympios to find out!

On House of Villains, you and New York had a positive relationship during your time together. How did you two get along on Worst Cooks?

Corinne Olympios: New York and I have such a special relationship. We were both so excited to see each other because, of course, you don’t know the cast going into the show. We ended up on the same team— the “villains” team—which was amazing because we could support each other during the competition. She was such a comfort to me; seeing her there felt like a little piece of home. When we first saw each other, we had this moment where we screamed, hugged, laughed, and even teared up a bit. It was so lovely. New York and I will always have each other’s backs.

What made you decide that Worst Cooks was the right show for you next?

Honestly, the fact that it was for charity was a huge factor, and I loved the idea of doing something fun and lighthearted but still challenging. I’ve always been a fan of Food Network—I’ve watched it for years—so to be invited to be on one of their shows was incredible. Plus, my dad is the cook in our family, and he’s such a huge fan of Food Network, too. I knew he’d be so proud of me, and just being part of that franchise felt like such an honor.

Did your fellow HOV Season 1 alum Johnny Bananas have any warnings to give you about Wes?

Yes, but only good ones! He told me Wes is a great guy—a big teddy bear who’d have my back. Wes and I were on the same team, and he absolutely did have my back during the competition. I wish I could share more about it, but let’s just say he was such a great teammate.

Did you come into this one with any preconceived notions about or relationships with the other stars?

Not at all! We don’t know the cast before we show up—it’s a big secret. That’s why I didn’t know New York would be there, but when I met everyone, they were so nice and welcoming. We all had such a great dynamic, and it made the experience so much fun. Without giving too much away, I’ll just say we were all really there for each other. The show is going to be absolutely hilarious. What happens in that kitchen… you just have to watch. It’s honestly one of the most fun and funny shows I’ve ever done.

What is your go-to party dish, and what’s the story behind it?

My go-to party dish is my reinvented Raquel’s cheese pasta. Everyone loves it! It’s such a simple dish, but now I’ve learned how to elevate it and make it a real gourmet experience. Cheese pasta has been a fan favorite since way back, but thanks to the culinary skills I picked up on the show, I’ve really perfected it. It’s definitely my go-to for any gathering!

What charity are you playing for, and why?

I’m playing for the Humane Society, which is an animal rescue organization that I am a huge advocate for. I’ve rescued animals myself and am a huge pet lover. I donate to them every month—whether it’s food, beds, or blankets—and they know me at my local Humane Society. It’s so special to be able to contribute in a bigger way with this show. Whether I win or not, they’ll be getting a great donation. Plus, just mentioning them on TV is huge because it reminds people how important their work is. The Humane Society takes such good care of the animals, but at the end of the day, those pets still need love, toys, beds, and a sense of comfort while they wait to be adopted.

Are there any food items you pride yourself on cooking?

Yes! I’ve always enjoyed cooking, but I used to stick to very simple dishes. Now, thanks to what I learned on the show, I can make all sorts of dishes from different cuisines. I’ve explored Spanish food, Asian food—you name it. For example, I can now make sweet and sour pork from scratch. I know how to prep the meat, fry it perfectly, and create the sauce. It’s so cool to be able to venture beyond basic recipes.

What can we look forward to from you and the others this season?

You can expect a lot of fun banter, lighthearted moments, and a chance to get to know us better. It’s such a friendly competition, and we’re all there for a great cause. I think viewers will really enjoy the dynamic and, of course, all the hilarity that happens in the kitchen.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains, January 5, 2025, 8/7c, Food Network