How Did the Reality TV Antagonists of ‘House of Villains’ Earn Their Reputations?

Ten maligned reality stars have the chance to turn their reputations into riches with the E! competition House of Villains.

The new show, hosted by Joel McHale, pits these pariahs against each other as they battle to “outsmart, out-manipulate, and out-scheme each other” to win a $200,000 prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain, E! says.

How will it all turn out? Well, the tagline for the show says it all: “It rhymes with hit show.”

Scroll down to see the House of Villains contestants — and to learn how they fell out of viewers’ good graces.

House of Villains, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 12, 10/9c, E!