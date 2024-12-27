The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is gearing up for an exciting 2025, and co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten reveal what they have planned for the year ahead. “Port Charles stands on a powder keg,” begins the duo. “One spark from any number of stories may explode marriages and fortunes, create new love and new life … and take lives, too. No status quo is certain, and no one is safe.”

Check out what else they have to say about what the denizens of PC will be up to as the new year unfolds.

Here’s what’s in store for…

Lulu Spencer and Dante Falconeri

“We’re thrilled by Alexa’s [Havins] addition to the cast. She’s exceeded our expectations and brought new energy and spirit to Lulu. And she’ll need it! As we enter 2025, Lulu is determined to bring her daughter home and will pulverize anyone who stands in her way. Valentin [Cassadine, James Patrick Stuart] can run, but he can’t hide. Her quest to reunite with [daughter] Charlotte [Cassadine, Scarlett Fernandez] will set in motion a game of life and death. As for Dante [Dominic Zamprogna], Lulu is as in love with him now as she was the day she fell into a coma. But his life is much changed. He’s grieving Sam [Kelly Monaco], and the family she left behind is shattered. Lulu can’t even bring herself to tell him how she feels, much less intrude on his mourning. But the longer she waits, the greater the chances that someone else will catch his heart … or hers.”

The Davis Women

“Alexis [Nancy Lee Grahn] works double time to bring her two remaining daughters together, but Kristina’s [Corinthos, Kate Mansi] resolve to settle her score with Ava [Jerome, Maura West] threatens to set back any progress and then some. At the same time, Alexis must navigate a tricky situation with Drew [Quartermaine, Cameron Mathison], whose pariah status has him considering relocating with [daughter] Scout [Quartermaine, Cosette Abinante].”

Sonny Corinthos

“Sonny [Maurice Benard] is hit with an existential crisis that has him re-examining his personal and professional lives. He’ll be forced to make a big decision about his future; and anything that impacts the reigning mob boss of Port Charles will impact everyone on the canvas.”

Michael Corinthos’ Exit

“Drew and Willow’s [Corinthos, Katelyn MacMullen] affair has Michael’s [Chad Duell] family crumbling around him. But he doesn’t take their transgression lying down. He’s ready to fight back — when a shocking act of violence has his plans go up in smoke.”

Carly Corinthos

“Carly [Laura Wright] has her hands full when she takes a lead role looking after Michael’s best interests. How far will she go to stick up for her son?”

Drew and Willow Quartermaine

“Drew and Willow double down on their relationship, which will result in a raft of enemies aligning against them. An unlikely alliance is formed in an effort to rip the blinders off Willow. Her commitment to Drew will face a grave test as we get deeper into the year.”

Sasha Gilmore and Jason Morgan

“Sasha [Sofia Mattsson] charts a new course for herself and the baby she’s carrying. The Scorpios and others coalesce to provide support, but she’s determined to maintain her independence. That will prove easier said than done while working for the nosy Quartermaines, and even more so when a request from Michael puts Jason [Steve Burton] in Sasha’s path. For his own part, Jason is thrust into uncharted territory when he must disappoint Sonny — twice. And Carly’s strengthening connection to [Jack] Brennan [Charles Mesure] poses a slew of problems all their own.”

Ava Jerome and Ric Lansing

“Ava’s future is at stake when she allows Ric [Rick Hearst] deeper into her life. But someone ought to warn Ava that Elizabeth [Rebecca Herbst] is never far from Ric’s mind. Meanwhile, Ava’s indelible connections to the Corinthos and Davis clans will either save her bacon or prove her downfall.”

Anna Devane

“Just when she thought she was out, WSB intrigue draws Anna [Finola Hughes] back in. Past is prologue when Valentin finds himself in deep trouble. Can Anna pull him out, and make up for her mistakes? She can do one or the other, but maybe not both.”

Emma Drake

“Emma [Braedyn Bruner] is a live wire, more Scorpio/Devane than Drake. She’s got a heart of gold and knuckles of brass. Her return to Port Charles means headaches and fun in equal measure for Josslyn [Jacks, Eden McCoy] and the Scorpios, Anna especially.”

The Quartermaines

“The Quartermaines are rocked when a certain employee’s misconception takes on a life of its own. On another front, Tracy [Quartermaine, Jane Elliot] takes up arms against Drew, but he proves a formidable enemy – especially when he enlists Martin’s [Grey, Michael E. Knight] legal aid. Martin will prove a match for Tracy … perhaps in more ways than one.”

Laura Collins

“Laura’s [Genie Francis] mettle as mayor, mother and grandmother is tested. Her heart is full thanks to Lucky’s [Spencer, Jonathan Jackson] return and Lulu’s restoration, but wherever those two go, trouble follows. She’ll get no respite in the office, either — PC’s mayor faces crises on several fronts as Martin’s shenanigans create conflict across the canvas; and much worse, Cyrus [Renault, Jeff Kober] looks to take more victims. And looming overall is [Jenz] Sidwell [Carlo Rota], whose resettlement in Port Charles poses a unique challenge for our mayor. Port Charles will need her level best … and so will her old friend, Sonny. They’ve had many ups and downs, more down than up recently. Will Laura be there for Sonny in his time of need?”

Jack Brennan

“The WSB does not put down stakes anywhere just ’cause. Brennan is running a long-term operation, one that will have a life-changing impact on a number of residents. But his success is imperiled by something a seasoned cynic could never have anticipated — genuine romantic feeling. Carly could be his undoing.”

Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth Webber

“We are beyond happy to have Jonathan Jackson back. Lucky and Elizabeth’s romance is foundational to our vision of General Hospital. But they’ve been apart a long time. She may not be able to trust him with her heart, but she will trust him with her life. And she’ll have good reason to as they team up to uncover the truth about Sam’s death. Sparks will fly, but the closer they get to Cyrus, the closer he gets to them.”

Josslyn Jacks

“Josslyn takes drastic measures to unmask Dex’s [Heller, Evan Hofer] killer. Doing so will bring her to a crossroads. Her choice will change her life forever.”

Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor

“Kai [Jens Austin Astrup] and Trina [Tabyana Ali] try to find common ground as the new year begins and the football season ends. As 2025 progresses, they’ll be confronted by burgeoning feelings, crises, intrigue and adventure. A conflict elsewhere on the canvas will have Kai watching his back, but maybe by then Trina will be watching it for him.”

Brook Lynn Quatermaine and Harrison Chase

“Brook Lynn [Amanda Setton] and Chase’s [Josh Swickard] marriage is tested by a medical setback, a secret she’s keeping — and a secret being kept from her, about her. But only one person can keep a secret, and even Cerullos have lapses. The coming revelations will have profound impacts on Brook Lynn and Chase’s marriage, and on the Quartermaine, Cerullo, Falconeri and Corinthos families. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Lulu’s mutual hostility makes a diplomat out of Maxie [Jones, Kristen Storms]. But her attempts to strike a peace may prove no match for the long-standing issues between her two friends.”

Cyrus Renault

“Cyrus’s motives will become clear early in the new year. His hit list is growing… but if he doesn’t take care, he’ll find himself in the crosshairs.”

Lucy Coe and Jenz Sidwell

“Lucy [Lynn Herring] provides entrée to PC society for moneybags Sidwell. But nothing is free with Lucy. She has designs to expand Deception and will need more than Sonny’s capital to make it happen. That’s where Sidwell comes in. He alone possesses the resources needed to grow Deception, and she’s glad to avail herself of them – much to her partners’ chagrin. But is their corporate angel just a devil in disguise?”

Cody Bell

“Cody [Josh Kelly] gets into more trouble with the law, but his reckless streak may ultimately prove financially and romantically rewarding. And he may prove a key role in what comes as Quartermaine secrets come to light.”

Portia Robinson, Curtis Ashford, Jordan Ashford, and Isaiah Gannon

“The rift between Curtis [Donnell Turner] and Drew widens, threatening to erupt into a full-blown war. Selina [Wu, Lydia Look] strikes a deal that will have troublesome repercussions for the Ashfords. When faced with further trouble, Portia [Brook Kerr] may find herself resorting to tactics similar to those she deployed against Heather [Webber, Alley Mills]. A chance run-in makes a confidante of Isaiah [Sawandi Wilson]. His budding relationship with Jordan [Tanisha Harper] is called into doubt when she undertakes a dangerous mission to rid Port Charles of a growing threat.”

Lucas Jones and Brad Cooper

“We take our hats off to Van Hansis, who has breathed new pathos, humor and authenticity into the role of Lucas. We look forward to developing Lucas’s role at the hospital and in his family and giving his romantic life a shot in the arm. Brad [Parry Shen] aims to get back with Lucas, but Brad being Brad, he’s prone to trusting more to his schemes than in his own personal growth. One wrong move could stop the looming reunion in its tracks … and leave Lucas vulnerable to the advances of a handsome and mysterious stranger.”

