‘The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition’ Sneak Peek: Cedric the Entertainer vs. AI (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
The holidays are a great time for family, joy, and relaxation — and a great number of stressors, too, as you can see for The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer as he hosts The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the special that airs on December 27 at 8/7c on CBS.

Cedric the Entertainer is back with a delightful mix of cute, hilarious, over-the-top, creative, and incredibly heartfelt videos that are perfect for the festive season. Whether you’re still basking in the glow of holiday lights, trying to figure out how to return that unwanted gift, or wrestling with your New Year’s resolutions, these nuggets of video gold are bound to keep you entertained and in the holiday mood.

Our exclusive clip is the opening for the show, in which Cedric contends with an AI assistant who misunderstands more than one of his requests two days after Christmas.

“Oh jeez, nobody cleans up around here anymore. Come on, people, we got a show to do,” Cedric remarks before thinking of a possible solution. “Where’s that gift that my family gave me? There she is, a state-of-the-art AI assistant whose sole purpose is to make my life easier.” Oh, if only.

The AI does try to assist him, but it goes wrong immediately. Cedric wanting the house to be tidied up a bit? The AI activates a house cleaning protocol that requires clearing “the area of any pets, children, or sleeping relatives,” then “activating crazy party mode.” Cedric wanting help returning an ugly Christmas sweater? Well, that doesn’t work, either. Watch the full video above for more to see just why it makes sense that the AI can sense “increased stress levels” in the host.

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition, Premiere, Friday, December 27, 8/7c, CBS

