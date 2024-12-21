Interior Chinatown star Jimmy O. Yang and director Taika Waititi visited the TV Insider studio to answer a very important question: Do they believe in ghosts?

“The problem with ghosts is like, if you could prove that ghosts exist, then that would be the fall of humanity, wouldn’t it? Because nothing would matter anymore,” quips Waititi. In the video above, the two play TV Insider’s Knock Your Blocks Off. Just like you’d find in a bar, random questions are written on each block, some with a TV twist. Some, like the ghosts question, are silly and random. Some are more career-related.

Both Yang and Waititi are risky players, pulling blocks from precarious locations in the tower. Yang deadpans, “We’ve got 500 bucks on this game. It’s very serious.”

Yang draws a block that asks if he is anything like his character on Interior Chinatown, Willis Wu. Willis is a background actor and waiter in the series based on Charles Yu‘s National Book Award-winning novel. Yu, a former writer for Westworld, serves as showrunner.

“I’m not as badass as he is in kung fu,” Yang admits. “But I was a waiter. I was a background character.”

Yang shared with TV Insider previously, “I was actually in the background of some shows — and some shows don’t even want me in the background, that’s how background I was. But I think that’s what’s great about it. It’s also a universal story, whether you’re Asian-American, whether you’re from New Zealand, or if you’ve ever just felt like you’re invisible at times….or just felt like an underdog, this is a story for you.”

Waititi and Yang horse around, pull more blocks, and answer more questions until finally one of them knocks over the tower. Who wins the game? Watch above and find out (and be sure to stick around for a little blooper at the end)!

Interior Chinatown, Streaming Now, Hulu