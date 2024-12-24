Cobra Kai may never die, but the series will come to an end… and sooner than you think.

Netflix has revealed the first new details about the final stretch of the Karate Kid spinoff series, including its premiere date, new photos of the final episodes, and a teaser video that hints at what might be ahead.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 so far.

When will Cobra Kai‘s final episodes arrive?

Season 6 Part 3 will drop on Netflix on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

How many episodes will be in the final part of the series?

Just like Parts 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 will feature five final episodes of the series.

Is there a trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3?

No, but when announcing the premiere date for the final episodes, Netflix did drop a teaser, which features Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reflecting on their long history with the franchise: “Four decades of history, all leading to this moment,” Macchio says. “Ever since we were kids, you cheered us on, had our backs. What do we have to show for it?” Zabka follows. “A legacy that will live forever,” Macchio answers. “This may be the end, but Cobra Kai never dies,” Macchio says to conclude. All along the way, we get some pointed sneak peeks at the footage to come in the last stretch, including what looks to be a potential showdown between Tory (Peyton List) and boyfriend Robby (Tanner Buchanan).

Netflix

What will happen in the final episodes?

The logline for Part 3 teases, “After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Co-creator Hayden Schlossberg told TV Insider of the final five, “If you’ve seen the middle five, you’ve seen amazing next-level martial arts that ended in complete chaos and no resolution. And the last five will end in resolution. There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes. This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts — and some unexpected twists and turns — but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on.”

Netflix also revealed a few photos that hint at what might be ahead, including Terry Silver taking on a team at the Sekai Taikai that’s dressed in… you guessed it, silver.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 3, February 13, 2025, Netflix