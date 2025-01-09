[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for On Call.]

Chicago Fire‘s Monica Raymund returned to the world of Dick Wolf in his new half-hour drama, his first on a streaming platform, with On Call on Prime Video. But Raymund wasn’t around for long.

The series begins with Raymund’s character, Officer Delgado, on patrol. However, during a stop, she is shot — and bleeds out in the street. She was one of Harmon’s (Troian Bellisario) trainees, and the officer becomes determined to get justice. It’s something she wants “so badly,” Bellisario tells TV Insider.

Bringing in Raymund for such a brief role was “just a bit of sleight of hand,” executive producer Tim Walsh explains. “Hitchcock did it with Psycho, so we thought we’d do it here on On Call. Janet Leigh gets murdered a quarter of the way in. And obviously we don’t spend that much time with Monica, but we did want people to feel like they were going to watch a show about her, and evidently that’s not the case.”

Adds executive producer Elliot Wolf, “It’s such a memorable role too. We really wanted someone who would knock that performance out of the park, which Monica did.”

Harmon’s history with Delgado comes into play as she works with her new trainee, Diaz (Brandon Larracuente), throughout the premiere, and he chases a suspect even after she tells him not to. Sergeant Lasman (Eriq La Salle) told him that she took Delgado’s murder the hardest as her training officer. Then, in the second episode, Harmon shows him where Delgado died. She can’t help but think of what she could have done to reach her better and doesn’t want history to repeat itself.

What did you think of Monica Raymund’s cameo? What do you think of On Call? Let us know in the comments section below.

On Call, Streaming Now, Prime Video