‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Celebrates 60th Birthday – See Girlfriend’s Sweet Tribute

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe turned 60 on Wednesday, November 6, and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, took to Instagram to send him a heartfelt birthday message.

Cline, a writer and model who appeared on the reality show Beauty and the Geek, shared two photos of herself and Wolfe in a car, with the latter in the driver’s seat and Cline cuddled up to him from the passenger’s side.

“You will forever be my greatest adventure and the home my heart will always seek,” Cline wrote in the caption. “If we measured the sunsets, trips we’ve taken, concerts we’ve seen, people’s lives we’ve touched, animals we’ve helped, things we’ve loved then you’d be older than reality could comprehend.”

She continued, “A life well lived is not measured in years, but instead by how many people measure their lives by yours and you have such a beautiful life that over flows with it. I’m just happy I get a front seat for it all. Love you babe. Happiest of birthdays. ❤️”

Wolfe responded to Cline’s sweet message in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Where you been all my life?”

The History Channel star struck up a friendship with Cline in 2018, and the pair started dating in 2021, the same year Wolfe’s then-wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, filed for divorce after nine years of marriage. According to Jodi’s filing, she and Wolfe split up in 2020 before making the separation official in 2021.

Cline is known for her work as an on-screen interviewer with TNA wrestling from 2006 to 2007. She went on to appear as a contestant on Season 5 of Beauty and the Geek in 2008, where she and her partner, Matt Carter, made it to the finale and finished in third place. That same year, Cline starred on the Howard Stern reality show Bowling Beauties.

In addition to her reality TV work, Cline has appeared as herself in the movies Last International Playboy and Closing Time. She also played the role of Trixie in the 2020 film Disturbing The Peace alongside Guy Pearce and Devon Sawa.

Wolfe has starred on American Pickers since its premiere on January 18, 2010. He co-hosted the show with his long-time friend, Frank Fritz, who died in September. In a recent interview with People, Wolfe opened up about spending time with Fritz in his final moments.

“I got the call that he wasn’t doing well. I just feel blessed that I was able to get there,” Wolfe shared. “I was there for about an hour before he passed, and I was holding his hand and rubbing his chest when he took his last breath. I took my fingers and I closed his eyes.”