‘Survivor’ Finale Recap: Season 47 Delivers Best Winner in Years

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 47 finale, “The Last Stand.”]

Survivor Season 47 has its winner. After last week’s finale Part 1, the CBS competition series was left with a final four instead of five. An historic immunity challenge win in the Part 2 finale led to a nail-biter of a fire-making challenge, followed by jury pitches in which one player performed better than expected. Here’s a breakdown of the night’s big moments.

Rachel won her fourth immunity challenge in the final episode, securing her spot in the final three and giving her the power to decide who would make fire (she chose Sam and Teeny). With this win, Rachel became the fifth woman in Survivor history to win four individual immunity challenges. Rachel didn’t falter when deciding who she’d take with her into the final three. Her longtime ally, Sue, earned a spot next to her thanks to her loyalty. (Sue also revealed that she lied about her age the whole game. The final day of the game was her 59 birthday, but she had previously said she was in her 40s. Her age could’ve made her the oldest winner, if she won.)

Heading into this episode, it really was Rachel’s game to lose. After a rough start of not being welcomed into the fold of key votes, she pulled off a complete 180 with smart strategy that was defined by reacting to what was actually happening with the tools at her disposal rather than trying to manufacture circumstances like many Survivor players do. But after staging an unexpected comeback in the fire-making challenge and thus eliminating Teeny, Sam gave a better pitch to the jury than expected. Sue’s pitch and answers to the jury, meanwhile, were lacking detail and led to her becoming a no-vote finalist.

Rachel calmly and assuredly explained how she gathered key intel through sneaky means, used her advantages to the greatest effect possible, and successfully argued against Sam’s attempts to reframe her moves in his favor. Sam was fairly good at doing that, but ultimately his pitch was really about spin where Rachel’s was about facts. In the end, Sam got one vote (from Kyle) and Rachel was crowned the winner of Season 47.

Rachel may have made history with her four individual challenge wins, but she still could’ve won without two of them. Her final two wins came exactly when she needed them, making sure she’d live to see another Tribal Council. In the end, her intelligent playing and immediate action and foresight made her one of the most exciting winners of Survivor‘s new era. She played the game, plain and simple. And the best player won. You love to see it.

Stay tuned to TV Insider tomorrow for an interview with Rachel breaking down her impressive game.

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, 8/7c, CBS