‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Blamed for Derailing Player’s $13k Express Round

Wheel of Fortune fans are mostly enjoying Ryan Seacrest’s lively spin on the game show, but many are blaming the relatively green host’s inability to fully convey the rules for a player’s disastrous Express Round fail, costing him a brutal $13,250.

The controversial moment involved Phil McManus, a cancer survivor from Palmer, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, December 17’s episode. McManus had some ground to make up with $0 when he found himself in control of the wheel during a mid-game “Things” puzzle. Suddenly, his luck turned when he landed on the Express Wedge.

Seacrest outlined how the round works, “You can ride the train. $1000 for every consonant, you can buy vowels. But if you miss a letter – not up there – it’s a total bankrupt.” McManus opted in. “Let’s do it!” he excitedly said.

His Express Round began, and McManus took on the two-word puzzle in rapid-fire. He correctly chose a “C,” “N,” and an “H.” At this juncture, the puzzle read “THR_ _ _ _ N_’ ‘ATTRACT_ _ NS.'”

There was a noticeable pause, and McManus looked unsure what to call next. Seacrest could be heard saying, “Hurry.” Bill decided to choose a “G” – and then a “W!”. There was most certainly no “W.”

The express round ended, and McManus went bankrupt, losing the $13,250 he had accrued his Wild Card wedge, and eventually the game. He was left looking absolutely crushed, and Seacrest told him, “It was a good try,” Seacrest said. “You had a good run. I like that you went for it.” The next player, Matt, instantly solved it as “THRILLING ATTRACTIONS.”

Fans flooded social media sharing their reactions to the puzzling “W” call, with many blaming on Seacrest for not reminding him he could buy a vowel to buy time at the moment he was visibly confused.

“Tonight’s express wedge,” a fan titled a WoF Reddit post. “I’m not going to lie it irked me that the guy didn’t call a vowel on the express when he was blanking on what to say next. Why not call a vowel?? He guessed a wrong letter and lost when he could have said a vowel which would have probably helped him out.”

“I felt bad for him, he seemed super anxious I think,” one fan replied.

“Pat would have mentioned to him that he can buy a vowel when he was fumbling,” wrote another.

“I’ve noticed this a lot,” echoed a third. “Ryan is a great personality as host but fails at game rule reminders. I’m sure this will come with time as he gets more comfortable with the role.

“I came to post this,” wrote a fourth. “If he would have called the I which he knew was there he probably would have gotten it.”

On X, fans felt similarly, one writing, “All he had to do was ask for a vowel #wheeloffortune.”

“Should @RyanSeacrest have reminded the guy on express that he can buy vowels? #wheeloffortune,” asked another.

“”Yes! I just tweeted Ryan,” wrote a third X user. “The contestant has not won a puzzle and was battling cancer and Ryan can’t give him a damn clue.”

However others felt differently, “I’m sorry but that guy in the middle is dumb. Did he not know he could call a vowel?” asked a fourth.

“”YOU GUESSED W? THE ANSWER IS LITERALLY RIGHT THERE,” blasted another.

“Ryan didn’t tell him—or remind him,” a fifth replied.

Meanwhile, Seacrest, of course, had big shoes to fill in the legendary Pat Sajak who hosted for four decades until this season alongside the iconic Vanna White. His debut month was the strongest ratings month for WoF in the past three years, and he’s endeared fans with his contestant interviews, which he does without cue cards. That said, there have been some questionable hosting moments, many having to do with understanding the show’s nuances or perceived lack thereof.

In September, fans blamed a lack of experience on Seacrest’s mishandling of a contestant’s $1million wedge, which she instantly forfeited. Last month, fans called out the host for not reminding a player to pick a letter, leading to him losing the game in a misunderstanding and by a mere $147. More recently, controversy ensued when the host denied a player’s correct puzzle solve because she didn’t ring in first, despite being the only player left allowed to answer it. Fans also found precedent of Sajak ruling more leniently in the same instance.