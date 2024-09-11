‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $1 Million Chance – Viewers Blame Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is still settling into his new role as Wheel of Fortune host, but his inexperience might have cost a contestant big time on Tuesday night’s (September 10) episode.

The contestant in question was Airica Boyle from Taylor, Michigan, who was up against Promise Anderson from Chicago, Illinois, and Andrew Polec from South Dakota. Things got off to a hot start for Boyle as she picked up the $1 million wedge in the first round.

“It could be very interesting later in the show,” Seacrest said, noting how Boyle could trade in the wedge in the Bonus Round for a chance to win $1 million.

However, Boyle quickly lost hold of the wedge in the following round, and some viewers think Seacrest didn’t properly explain the consequences. Boyle landed on a $10,000 mystery wedge, allowing her to reveal what was under it or leave it.

After picking a “T,” which showed up twice in the puzzle, Seacrest told Boyle, “So Airica, those two Ts are worth $2,000. You could keep those or you could risk them by seeing what’s on the other side. It could be a bankrupt or it could be $10,000.”

While the American Idol host explained the potential of losing $10,000, he seemingly forgot to reiterate that if Boyle revealed a Bankrupt, she would also have to give back the $1 million wedge.

“I’m gonna risk it,” Boyle said, only to reveal she’d landed on a Bankrupt.

“Gotta take the mystery and the million-dollar wedge,” Seacrest said as Boyle handed over her wedges. “Sorry about that.”

“It’s okay,” Boyle replied.

Even though Wheel contestants are told the rules ahead of the taping, some fans felt that Seacrest should have reminded Boyle of the consequences when it came to her $1 million wedge.

“Pat [Sajak] would’ve explained that if she took the risk she would’ve lost the million dollar wedge,” wrote one viewer on X.

Another added, “Pat would always remind the contestants if they look under the $10,000 they could lose their $1 million wedge. Ryan needs to do this too…”

“Seacrest is doing okay but he’s yelling a lot. He didn’t help the poor woman reminding her she had a million on a mystery wedge. The rhythm is a tad off hopefully these will improve,” said another.

However, another fan defended Seacrest, saying, “Contestants are briefed with complete rules before taping begins, and since we all know how it works, they’re edited out in post to make room for more gameplay.”

Another blamed the contestant, writing, “Just saw a horrendous play up there on the dumbest of all Wheel of Fortune plays. This lady has the $1 million wedge. She risks it for 1% of that to go for the stupid 50/50 mystery $10k wedge….. and its a bankruptcy. STUPID.”

While Boyle managed to claw her way back to amass $17,650, Anderson ultimately beat her, winning the episode with $22,194. However, Anderson failed to work out the Bonus Round puzzle.

What do you think of Seacrest’s hosting so far? Did he cost the contestant? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.