‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Say Contestant Is ‘Dead Ringer’ for Rock Legend

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Current Jeopardy! champion Ashley Chan might be stealing the headlines, but another contestant caught the audience’s attention on Tuesday (December 17) due to his striking resemblance to a music legend.

The contestant in question was Jordan Carr Peterson, a professor from Knoxville, Tennessee, who took to the Alex Trebek Stage to take on reigning champ Chan and Jasmine Zhou, an ASIC engineer from Woodland, California.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice Peterson’s likeness to the legendary Peter Cetera, the frontman of the Grammy-winning rock band Chicago, who sang on classic songs such as “If You Leave Me Now.” Many took to social media to share their thoughts, with one fan writing, “Jordan looks like Peter Cetera from the Chicago band.”

“Jordan’s resemblance to a younger Peter Cetera is uncanny. Just gotta grow out the hair and it’s a dead ringer,” said another.

“I can totally see that! It’s something about the eyes and face shape I think,” agreed another.

Another added, “Jordan looks like a mix of Peter Cetera and Billie Joel Armstrong.”

Cetera was the frontman, vocalist, and bassist for Chicago from 1967 until he left the group in 1985. He went on to have a successful solo career, landing six Top 40 singles, including two that reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1986, “Glory of Love” and “The Next Time I Fall.” He also received an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for “Glory of Love.”

Unfortunately for Peterson, he wasn’t quite as successful during his Jeopardy! outing. He trailed Chan and Zhou throughout the episode, finishing the game in third place with a respectable $12,000.

Meanwhile, Chan just scraped the victory for her fourth win in a row. She almost cost herself the episode by choosing to place a small wager ($2,100) on the Final Jeopardy clue despite having the answer correct. Zhou wagered $5,000, giving her a total of $20,600, just $300 shy of Chan’s $20,900.

What did you think of Tuesday’s episode? Did you think Peterson resembled Peter Cetera? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.