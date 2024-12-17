‘The View’ Cohosts Critique Sara Haines’ Santa Shaming Strategy for Her Kids

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Uh oh. Sara Haines has two kids who might get lumps of coals in their stockings this year. The View cohost revealed on Tuesday’s (December 17) episode that she had a custom video from Santa Claus made for her kids that praised her daughter’s behavior and warned the boys, “You’re being a little bit rambunctious. You gotta kick it down a bunch.”

Haines then revealed that she has been teased by loved ones about the video: “They were like, ‘Look, you’re shaming your kids through Santa.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Santa is always watching, and they’re not behaving.'” She then went on to elaborate exactly what she meant about her sons misbehaving, saying, “Beating the crap out of each other non-stop and antagonizing each other to the point that it’s not like, ‘I’m reactive and don’t know how to handle my anger.’ It’s like, ‘Look, I’m bored.'”

Alyssa Farah Griffin offered her support for Haines’ parenting choice with, “I see this as positive reinforcement. You’re saying, ‘You want to be on the good list, you have to behave.'” She then went on to tut-tut any parents who invoke the Krampus, saying, “I’ve heard of kids being taught this. You can’t be afraid on Christmas.”

Sunny Hostin was flatly against either technique, saying, “Adults don’t have to account for their poor behavior on a minute-by-minute basis. They still get gifts.”

Whoopi Goldberg, however, countered that that was only because, “They have the money to go and buy them. That’s apples and oranges, baby!” She went on to back up Haines by saying, “We have all used this excuse when they were little.”

“I haven’t,” Hostin disagreed.

“I don’t believe you!” Goldberg then said.

“My kids were precious angels,” Hostin insisted.

“Well, mine are not!” Haines admitted.

