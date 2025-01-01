Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

It sounds like there’s hope for Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) on NCIS. They may have broken up at the end of Season 21, then decided to remain that way early on in Season 22, but that just means there’s time for them to find their way back to one another.

Now that they’re apart, there are fun storylines for the writers to explore with them as individuals and together. That includes an incoming episode in which Palmer’s daughter Victoria — who perhaps took the breakup the hardest, sending reminder texts to both — gets involved in. case.

She’s “going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode,” executive producer Steven D. Binder tells TV Insider. “Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

In general, he continues, “All the while though, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.”

That sounds like good news for their future; it may just be a matter of how long it takes to have them get back together.

The concept of that episode just speaks to how long the show has been running — Palmer’s daughter is old enough for that! Binder does acknowledge that “due to some shooting logistical issues, Victoria got aged a few more years older than she normally was before, but also, yes, it’s insane how quickly time goes by.”

Are you hoping that Palmer and Knight get back together? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

NCIS, Returns, Monday, January 27, 9/8c, CBS