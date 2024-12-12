‘The View’ Cohosts Surprisingly Heap Praise on Elon Musk for This Policy Position

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Finding common ground amid the political divide? What a concept!

On Thursday’s (December 12) episode of The View, the cohosts were united in their support of Elon Musk after he showed support for the federal government facilitating lower-cost access to weight loss medications, like semaglutide, in contradiction to Trump’s health secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Whoopi Goldberg, who reiterated her theory that Musk is the “real vice president,” was the first to share her agreement with Musk, saying, “What is the downside of a miracle drug that cuts [$210 billion a year in obesity-related costs] out of the budget? And if someone’s doctor examines them and prescribes a medication, shouldn’t that be the only metric of healthcare coverage? Why should a numbers-cruncher with no medical background have any say?” Later in the segment, Goldberg revealed that her own experience taking Mounjaro was extremely successful for her as she neared 300 pounds and blasted RFK Jr. for encouraging “shame” for those who take the meds.

“I agree with Elon Musk on this,” Sara Haines added. “But the real problem is that it only costs about $5 to make these medicines… and they charge people over $1,000 a month… There’s a business model somewhere between $5 and $1,000. Can we not make this affordable to everyone while also allowing it to be a business?”

Alyssa Farah Griffin then noted some of the other secondary benefits to the medications, such as potentially stymying addiction. As for why she thinks Musk’s position will win with the incoming administration? “Donald Trump would love to say he made American healthy, fit, and skinny again,” she said. She also predicted that because he “slimmed down a little on the campaign trail,” she wouldn’t “rule out” that Trump himself might’ve taken the medication.

From there, Joy Behar insisted that it’s necessary to subsidize the meds because obesity is such a deadly condition, and Sunny Hostin argued that the food staples given to lower-class individuals with need should be better quality.

“Elon’s right on this,” Goldberg said to conclude the discussion.

“Also, maybe the brain worm will shrink!” Behar joked, in reference to RFK Jr.’s own health history.

