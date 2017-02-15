Guest Star Susie Essman Goes Toe-to-Toe With Beverly on ‘The Goldbergs’ (PHOTOS)

Susie Essman in The Goldbergs episode
Susie Essman in The Goldbergs episode "So Swayze its Crazy"

It looks like Beverly will be up to her old shenanigans when a talent agent (guest star Susie Essman) insults her “schmoopy,” Adam (Sean Giambrone), in the February 22 episode of The Goldbergs. Essman, who starred in Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, will be reunited with her former TV husband Jeff Garlin (Murray Goldberg).

The episode,”So Swayze its Crazy,” will follow Beverly’s quest to get Adam cast as an actor in a project. When the mother and son find out that R. D. Robb got his gig through his talent agent mother, Edie Robb, Beverly goes in for the kill. Unfortunately, Edie thinks Adam is only fit for “nerd” roles. Never one to take “no”—or in this case, “nerd”—for an answer, Beverly sets out on a quest to make Adam an ’80s heartthrob.

Check out this exclusive photo from the episode:

SUSIE ESSMAN, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY

Beverly and Edie are at odds about Adam’s future in acting.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

