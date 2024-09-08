Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Everything We Know

Kendrick Lamar has every reason not to be “Humble.” The rapper will headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL announced on Sunday, September 8, that Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a press release. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Here’s everything there is to know about the 2025 NFL championship game and Lamar’s upcoming performance.

When is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The big game will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and Lamar will take the stage after the second quarter.

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar,” said Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL. “Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

Where will the 2025 Super Bowl take place?

Super Bowl LIX will be at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Has Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl before?

Super Bowl LIX won’t be Lamar’s first time under the floodlights: He previously joined Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem as headlining performers of Super Bowl LVI’s halftime in 2022.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats, said, “The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world’s biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music’s industry leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists, and so much more across Apple Music.”

Is there a trailer for Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

Lamar, Roc Nation, and the NFL shared a video teaser of the rapper on social media to announce his headlining gig. In the video above, he stands in front of massive American flag while helping with a warmup.

The Compton-born rapper is widely regarded as one of the greatest MCs ever, with 17 Grammy Awards, 50 Grammy nominations, and a Pulitzer Prize to his name. So far, Lamar has had 4 No. 1 hits, 15 Top 10 hits, and a total of 75 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and four of his albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” said Roc Nation founder Jay-Z. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The Super Bowl LIX news comes on the heels of Lamar’s public feud with Drake, which spawned his No. 1 singles “Like That” and “Not Like Us” this spring.

2025 Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, February 9, 2025, CBS