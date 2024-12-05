Keira Knightley in ‘Black Doves,’ ‘Matlock’s First Pharma Case, Christmas on Cherry Lane and Christmas Lights Galore

Netflix

Black Doves

Series Premiere

“I have no idea who I am,” laments Helen Webb (a spirited Keira Knightley), the duplicitous heroine of a rollicking espionage romp, set incongruously during the Christmas season. She works for the shadowy organization Black Doves, which steals government secrets to sell to the highest bidder. For the last decade, Helen has been gathering intel as the outwardly adoring supermom wife of the U.K.’s defense minister (Broadchurch’s Andrew Buchan). But when her passionate secret affair with a civil servant shockingly ends with his execution, part of a wave of murders connected to the mysterious death of the Chinese ambassador, Helen goes rogue to get to the truth. She drags along her best friend, Sam (the soulful Ben Whishaw), a forlorn triggerman who’s spent the last seven years in exile and just wants to reconnect with the boyfriend he left behind. Sarah’s deceptively matronly handler (Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire) observes all of the mayhem with chagrin, losing trust in her most valuable asset. The eight episodes fly by quickly, and the good news is that the series has been renewed for a second season. (See the full review.)

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

9/8c

There’s an office holiday party to attend, but Matty (the great Kathy Bates) is almost too busy to notice. She’s finally impressed the bosses enough to put her on a Big Pharma case alongside Julian (Jason Ritter), part of her incognito scheme to take down those responsible for her daughter’s death. But the case, involving a young plaintiff who developed a chronic condition after participating in their client’s clinical trial, triggers her moral conscience as the sharks in her midst play dirty and she may hold the key to success. At what cost?

Season’s Greetings From Cherry Lane

Movie Premiere

The address stays the same, but over a 70-year span, many different families experience the joys and challenges of the Christmas season in a trilogy of films inspired by last year’s Christmas on Cherry Lane, each installment featuring cast members from the original. In the opener, Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane, Jonathan Bennett and Vincent Rodriguez III return as a couple in 2024 who find it hard to keep their Christmas surprises a secret. In a 1951 storyline, a doctor (Corey Cott) hopes to make Christmas Eve special for his wife (Annabelle Bourke) before he ships off to Korea, but the best-laid plans go awry when she fractures her arm. In 2003, newlyweds (Sarah Dugdale and Shannon Kook) host their in-laws for an eventful Christmas Eve.

Disney / Jim Gensheimer

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Season Premiere 8/7c

You might want to put blinders on when the 12th season of the seasonal bright-lights celebration gets underway. In two back-to-back episodes, Carter Oosterhouse judges houses and lawns whose families have decked more than the halls with extreme light displays. In each episode, four families proudly reveal their exhibits that would put Rudolph’s red nose to shame, with one winning a $50,000 grand prize (helps pay the electric bills) and the Light Fight trophy.

Everett Collection

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8/7c

The first, and forever the best, adaptation of the Dr. Seuss fable is Chuck Jones’ 1966 animated classic, with Boris Karloff providing narration and the gravelly voice of the green Grinch who looks down upon Whoville with contempt as they prepare for Christmas. His elaborate breaking-and-entering caper, accompanied by faithful dog Max and momentarily interrupted by little Cindy Lou Who, results in a heart-swelling climax. You’re a swell one, Mr. Grinch. It starts at 8/7c, followed by Frosty the Snowman (8:30/7:30c), which moves to NBC for the first time after airing annually on CBS since its 1969 premiere.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: