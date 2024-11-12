‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Speaks Out After Sausage Snafu — Was He ‘Trolling?’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

It was the best of times; it was the wurst of times. A Wheel of Fortune contestant on Monday’s (November 11) episode cooked up what fans called one of the “greatest” and most “hilarious” wrong answers in the show’s history. And it was far from his only puzzling guess. Now, he’s explaining his headspace during the viral moment.

For those who missed it, Will Jordan, a Coast Guard veteran and now police officer of 23 years from Wethersfield, Connecticut, rang in to answer a “Phrase” puzzle. Only a few letters were blank, and the correct answer was “Give yourself a round of applause.” However, Jordan incorrectly guessed, “Treat yourself a round of sausage.” After the colossally wrong guess, his fellow contestant Kitina answered correctly. “Will, I kind of like yours better,” new host Ryan Seacrest joked afterward, adding, “That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Much like the recent “Right in The Butt” fail, the internet linked together to revel in the mishap, with Barstool Sports sharing the clip and hundreds of reactions ensuing.

“One of the all-time best answers,” one X user wrote.

“The best is when someone messes up so bad, the next person snap-solves without even spinning to let ’em know,” wrote another.

“The lone audience member laugh during the silence killed me,” posted a third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

On Instagram, the show’s social correspondent, Maggie Sajak spoke to Jordan following the “little missolve,” and Jordan explained what happened. “I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White… I just went blank,” he said. “But, if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it,” he jokingly added about Maggie’s dad Pat Sajak.

“I will make sure that we tune in that night, okay? That’s a promise,” Maggie assured. “Awesome. And I’m sure I’m gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back, so we’ll try and have some fun with it,” Jordan replied, referencing his job and the jokes he’ll probably get from coworkers. Then, Seacrest swooped in, signing a cue card for Jordan’s family in the video.

Over on Reddit, some fans still weren’t satisfied Jordan wasn’t “trolling” fans. A Reddit user simply titled a post, “Is he trolling?”

One user responded: “Will’s my cousin in law, he’s a good guy and certainly not dumb like a lot of people probably now assume he is. He said it himself, the lights got bright and he melted down. He’s not the first and won’t be the last. I think he probably realized suddenly that “treat” was wrong mid sentence and it just went haywire from there. I can tell you all he’s being a good sport about it, and thinks it’s funny like we all do.”

With an affinity for the letter “R,” Will Jordan made multiple other wild missolves during the episode:

“Staking Out The Ocean”

How did Will get on Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/B3ql6gKczZ https://t.co/6u6EO2VvZI — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) November 12, 2024

Later on, Jordan had control of a “What Are You Doing” puzzle and landed on a $3,000 wedge. Correctly selecting a “T,” he suddenly had $14,000 if he solved it. With just two letters blank the puzzle read, “STA_ING OUT AT T_ E OCEAN.” The correct answer was “Staring Out At the Ocean.” Instead of solving it, he spun once more and requested a “K?” much to the shock of the audience.

“How did Will get on Wheel of Fortune,” one X user wrote sharing the clip.

“Not a fan of staking out at the ocean? You’re missing out man,” wrote another.

“He’s clip farming lol,” joked a third.

“Kite-Star General”

Another puzzle during the episode read as “_IV_-STAR GENERAL STORE.” Jordan once more decided not to solve, but to go for his favorite letter “K.” The incorrect buzzer sounded and another player instantly got it as “Five-Star General Store.”

“What is Will thinking??” an X user wrote sharing that clip.

Kite? Right??” wondered another.

“This man asked for a “K” on both of these…” wrote a third sharing the two above clips.

Where There’s A Will There’s a “K”

During the triple-toss-ups, Jordan’s fondness of one specific letter finally paid off, and fans went wild once more. The puzzle read as “NEC_TIES AND HEMLINES” and he exclaimed, “K!” for a third time. At last, there was indeed a “K,” so Jordan got his comeuppance even if he definitely lost the game.

“Will finally got his “K,” one X user wrote sharing that last clip.

“A round of sausage for him!” concluded another.