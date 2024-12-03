Valerie Bertinelli Shares Bikini Selfie & Says Her Body Has Been Through ‘Madness’

Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli has embraced her body in a new bathroom selfie pic while hinting at the “madness” her body has been through over the past year.

The One Day at a Time alum, who is 64, took to her Instagram page on Monday (December 2), where she posted a snap of herself in a black bikini in front of a bathroom mirror. With her hair down and no make-up, Bertinelli held her phone in one hand and a box of hair dye in the other.

“At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year,” she wrote in the caption. “But right now every lump, bump, wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night.”

Bertinelli received compliments from friends and fans, including actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, who wrote, “I love you so much!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)

Talk show host Leeza Gibbons added, “You look amazing!!”

MadTV alum Anjelah Johnson-Reyes commented, “I loooooove you!,” while actress Kristin Chenoweth added, “You look great!”

Bertinelli didn’t go into detail regarding what her body has been through this year, but the post came a few days after she revealed a wound she suffered from a fall. In a snap on her Instagram Stories, the Kids Baking Championship host showed a close-up of her bandaged knee.

“I continue to have the knees of a 9 year old because I fall far too often than what is comfortable for someone my actual age,” Bertinelli wrote alongside the pic, per People.

Back in October, Bertinelli shared another photo of an injury she sustained while working on a “top-secret project.” In the pic, she held up her arm, showing a nasty gash from her wrist to her elbow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)

“This is what happens when you literally trip over the corner of a stage and fall on your ass in front of the crew. And the whole audience,” she explained. “When you’re me. Because I’m a klutz. And embarrassing myself is my bailiwick.”

She joked, “I would ask for hazard pay, but it was my own damn fault.”