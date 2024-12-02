We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Uh-oh, it’s beginning to look like Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) maybe shouldn’t trust her boyfriend, Ethan (Michael Raymond-James), on FBI: Most Wanted. Just look at TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 3 episode as the FBI agent and Air Marshal cozy up on the couch.

The good news? Ethan’s dog loves Hana—which makes sense, given how much time she’s spending with him. “I know I’ve bene MIA lately, but I do have a special night planned for us this week,” Ethan tells her. “I got us tickets to the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular at Radio City. I know it’s corny.”

But Hana is all for it. “I love corny. I actually love Christmas—especially if it’s with you,” she says. The two share a cute moment before his dog interrupts. But after Ethan leaves to take him out, Hana sees a text come through on his phone… Watch the full sneak peek above to see what it says (and why we may not be fans of Ethan’s anymore).

Also coming up in this episode, “Pageantry,” when an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer.

Earlier in the season, Hana talked to Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) about Ethan not being around a lot, due to his job as an Air Marshal. It’s not a deal breaker for her, but as she’s getting used to him being away, she does worry about them breaking up. When it comes to matters of the heart, there’s too much that can’t be controlled. Barnes encouraged her not to give up on Ethan, and Hana hadn’t … but now, will she?

Showrunner David Hudgins told us at the beginning of the season that Hana and Ethan’s relationship is “fine” and while “he’s working a lot, they’re doing well together.” However, he added, “Hana’s having her usual, do I want to be in a relationship? I’ve always thought of her as kind of closed-off emotionally that way, but she opens up and then it gets complicated.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS