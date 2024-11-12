We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) returns and gets right back to work in the latest FBI: Most Wanted—and for her actions, Remy (Dylan McDermott) issues her a major warning.

After Barnes receives what others might just dismiss as a telemarketer call, she becomes concerned about the young girl who says she’s not allowed to leave. Remy tells her to kick it over to Jubal (FBI‘s Jeremy Sisto), but instead, Barnes takes it upon herself to investigate. She’s right to do so, and in the end, the team rescues the girl and the others being held by scammers, but she still disobeyed her boss’ orders. She followed her gut, she argues, but he tells her that doesn’t mean she can drag the entire team into it. Barnes counters with what he did with his brother’s killer, and Remy reminds her that he asked for help and he’s the boss. When she lets what’s going on in her life cloud her professional judgment, that doesn’t work for him. It’s not the first time they’ve locked horns, he continues, so he warns her: If she pulls a stunt like this again, she’s off the team.

Below, Sternberg discusses that warning from Remy, Barnes single, what’s ahead, and more.

Does Barnes regret anything about how she went about the case considering it worked out? She saved not only this girl, but others as well.

Roxy Sternberg: I don’t think so. I don’t think she would do it any other way. I mean, she would’ve loved to have gotten permission and Remy’s blessing, but he wasn’t giving that to her. He said kick it to Jubal. He wasn’t giving that to her. So I don’t think there is any regret. I think it’s just unfortunate that I’ve upset my boss. That’s the only regret. But I don’t think I would take it back. I think it’s worth losing my job over. When you know something’s right, you’ve got to follow through. If you see something, say something, you can’t turn a blind eye to something that is clearly happening right in front of you.

Remy’s warning that if she pulls a stunt like this again, she’s off the team—how is she feeling about that? Does she think he means it?

I think so. The way he said it—for sure, the way he said it on the day, I certainly felt that, and no one wants a warning because he said, if this happens again, you’re off the team. I feel like that’s going to have me on eggshells for a little bit. That’s going to have me watching my next moves. I can’t move freely now. So I think in some ways it will affect my work going forward when someone has a warning.

Yeah, I was going to ask: Are we seeing Barnes maybe hesitate now and not wanting to leap into action in the same ways that she used to?

I think so, absolutely. I think if something like this presented itself to me, I would have to think twice going forward. But like I said, I don’t regret it. I think Barnes did the right thing. I have zero regrets. You can’t be complacent. If something is presenting itself to you and it’s a matter of life or death, you’ve got to follow through. And she’s studied behavioral psych. She knows how to read people. And there was something about that call that just did not sit right. Yes, I am looking for a distraction in my life right now. But yeah, it was clear that something was wrong and I just wanted to learn a little bit more. And the more I learned, the more I could see something really was going on.

What does that mean for interactions between Barnes and Remy now? Is that hanging over them?

Oh, no, no, no, no. I’m trying to think the last couple of episodes that we’ve shot since. We’ve had lovely joyous moments. We haven’t necessarily had any that lovely bar scene that we had last season. We haven’t had one-to-one moments like that. But we’ve had lovely funny moments. Dylan’s forever throwing out little comedic lines, and so I don’t think there’s been no hard feelings. But definitely that was a warning that I felt.

Speaking of warm moments, I loved the Barnes and Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) scenes in this episode.

Yeah, I thought that was amazing that they wrote that. We’ve now been on this show for six years together, and I think this is the first time we’ve had those kind of warm, loving, friendly, close scenes where we can speak about life outside of work. And it was really nice. It actually felt like Keisha and I were bonding as well in those moments, which was lovely. Yeah, it was really nice to come back and it was almost like we were sisters.

Are there more coming, maybe with Nina (Shantel VanSanten), too?

I would love that. There was talk about a bar scene with me and one of the girls, us having time outside of work now that I’m newly single. There was talk about taking me to a bar and maybe look around, see who’s available, one of those scenes. But I haven’t yet read that. But I would love to have more scenes with the girls, and I think the audience would love that, too.

When I spoke with David Hudgins at the beginning of the season, he said that they want to have fun with Barnes being single.

They’ve been having fun. The episode that we’re shooting right now, they’ve got me having a lot of fun—but too much fun it seems. I might have to ask them to tone it down a little bit. Yeah, Barnes meets someone. I’ll just leave it there.

Is she ready for that? Does she know if she’s ready for that?

I don’t think Barnes is ready for a full-on relationship. Barnes is a serious lady. I don’t see Barnes doing lots of one night stands, so it’ll be interesting where this goes. But she meets someone and so she should. I think it’s heartbreaking what happened with Charlotte and a part of me is still holding on to a little bit of hope that that could work again. But really and truly, I think when the trust is gone, I don’t know what else you can hold onto. I mean, as much as I would love to have Fedna [Jacquet] back, I loved working with her, I don’t know if that will ever work its way out again,

It feels like right now Barnes just needs something to relax, whether that’s a relationship or wine nights with Hana and Nina…

Yeah, I think she needs to lean on people a little bit more during this period in her life when she doesn’t have her family around anymore. When I say family, I’m talking about her wife and her children, whether that’s her mother and father—I love working with them as well—or whether that’s people at work. I think she needs to open up a little bit more at work, which we have done. There have been moments in this episode where I’ve shared with Hana that things aren’t going too well. I also was a little bit rogue at one point, shouting at someone, taking out my anger, saying, well, I wanted my wife not to have left me, but we can’t always get what we want. So she’s letting it out that she’s not 100 percent. So I definitely think she could do with having people there to lean on and relax with. But it’ll be interesting where they go with this.

