Football TV Was Absolutely Wild This Weekend

Football fans have had a thrilling, bizarre, and frustrating time of it this weekend — between the eked-out victories, the post-game fistfights, the coach tantrums, and one majorly curtailed halftime show. In case you missed any of the drama, here’s what went down on gridirons across the country.

Michigan and Ohio State players brawled on the field

After Michigan beat Ohio State 13–10 and Wolverine players planted their flag on the Ohio Stadium turf on Saturday, a fight broke out between the rival teams, during which law enforcement officers deployed pepper spray in efforts to stop the brawling.

Thanks for the pepper spray pic.twitter.com/ZyIwOpTogs — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 30, 2024

NC State and North Carolina players did the same hours later

Later on Saturday, a North Carolina State player tried to plant a flag on the field at rival North Carolina’s Kenan Field after the Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels 35–30. A fight broke out there, too, and that was the final game for North Carolina’s recently-fired coach, Mack Brown.

NC State – UNC fight that starts after trying to plant flags on mid field logo pic.twitter.com/kVY3XyuhER — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 1, 2024

College football coaches got testy

In another flag-planting incident, Florida State head coach angrily threw away a Gators flag after University of Florida players planted it there after beating the Seminoles 31–11 on Saturday. And Maryland coach Mike Locksley appeared to have a heated conversation with Penn State coach James Franklin after Penn State beat Maryland 44–7 on Saturday, with a last-second touchdown only extending the lead.

Mike Norvell giving Billy Napier the business for the flag planting after the FSU UF game pic.twitter.com/iEriZRktXD — Garrett Savage (@GarrettWSavage) December 1, 2024

Georgia beat Georgia Tech after eight overtimes

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 44–42 on Saturday — but only after eight overtimes. According to college football’s current rules, after the second overtime, tied teams take turns with 2-point conversion attempts to determine the winner. “This is wildly exciting, but not a good way to decide a football game,” JJ Watt said of Saturday’s showdown on X.

Taylor Swift watched a nail-biter of a Chiefs game

Pop star Taylor Swift made another appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Friday, November 29, supporting tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders came close to scoring a game-winning field goal in the game’s final moments, ultimately losing to the Chiefs 17 to 19. In the stands, Taylor appeared to say, “I need to go to the hospital. Oh my god.”

| Taylor reacting to the game last night:

“I need to go to the hospital, Oh my god!”pic.twitter.com/cV9vTsD9pw — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 30, 2024

NBC aired mere seconds of Lindsey Stirling’s performance

And in other NFL news, viewers who tuned in to watch the Green Bay Packers triumph over the Miami Dolphins 30–17 on Thursday, November 28, saw little more than 10 seconds of Lindsey Stirling’s halftime show. On social media, the violinist thanked Green Bay for hosting her and the live audience for cheering her on, and she apologized (seemingly on NBC’s behalf) to those watching from home.