Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Life Now After Huge Netflix Comeback

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about finding peace and contentment in Dubai after turning her life around and relaunching her career on Netflix.

The former child star, who is now 38, recently spoke with Flaunt magazine about life in Dubai with her husband, Badar Shammas, and their son, Luai. The Mean Girls star moved to Dubai in 2014, married Shammas in 2022, and welcomed her son in 2023.

Lohan said her life is relatively laid back, doing things any regular mother would do, like making breakfast for her son and taking him to the park.

“(It’s) the same things that any normal mom would do in their daily life,” she said. “Or you would do in L.A. I think the only difference is the time zone shift. There’s a big disconnect between when work starts for me and other places. I can do my work calls with New York at like three or four … and then L.A. picks up later.”

Lohan, who stars in the recently released Netflix movie Our Little Secret, moved to Dubai in 2014 following a turbulent life in the United States. After rising to fame at a young age in films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls, Lohan found herself battling various legal troubles and health issues.

In a 2014 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lohan described herself as an “addict,” detailing her substance abuse, including how alcohol was her gateway to other drugs. Since 2007, she has been admitted into six court-ordered rehab stints. She also admitted herself into rehab on several occasions.

She has also had many run-ins with the law, including an arrest for driving under the influence in 2007. She was arrested again just two weeks after leaving rehab on charges of possession of cocaine, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

In 2010, Lohan was arrested again after failing to appear in court after claiming to have lost her passport at the Cannes Film Festival. She was then arrested twice in 2012, once for leaving the scene of an accident and the second for lying to police after claiming she wasn’t driving during an accident.

Her relationships have also been of public interest, including her dating That 70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama in 2004. She also dated Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton, DJ Samantha Ronson, and Russian business heir Egor Tarabaso, whom she got engaged to but later broke off after the pair were photographed in a physical altercation in Mykonos.

Since moving to Dubai and becoming a mother, Lohan has got her life back on track. Her career has also been revitalized thanks to the Netflix holiday movie Falling For Christmas, which was released in 2022. This led to a new Netflix deal for the star, which included the film Irish Wish, released earlier this year, and the new festive film Our Little Secret.

As for how Lohan herself is celebrating the holidays, she told People she will be enjoying the time with her son and her hubby. “This year, [Luai’s] getting bigger, so the holidays are getting more exciting, because we get to share it with our little one,” she said. “It just makes it all the better and all the more special.”

