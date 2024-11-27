Kelly Ripa Hits Back at Fans Over Thanksgiving Stuffing Drama

Kelly Ripa has playfully fired back at viewers who criticized her over a segment on Monday’s (November 25) edition of Live! with Kelly and Mark regarding the popular Thanksgiving side dish “stuffing.”

On Monday’s show, Ripa read a report that claimed people have a different word for “stuffing” depending on what region they’re from. She said, “We here in the northeast have stuffing. People in the south, because they’re polite, they have dressing.”

Following the segment, fans took to social media to disagree with Ripa, explaining that stuffing and dressing are actually two different things.

“Stuffing is “stuffed” in the bird, dressing is baked in a casserole dish,” wrote one Instagram commenter. Another added, “Not true stuffing is in the bird – dressing is cooked outside the bird – that’s what I learned.”

Ripa fired back at the criticism on Tuesday’s (November 26) show, quipping, “I mean, forget any political discourse. The real discourse are the people arguing about stuffing and dressing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Mark (@livekellyandmark)

She added, “Basically, I’m going to say something: Get a life, honestly. Just get one. Calm down. If you’re worried about this, then congratulations, you don’t have actual problems.”

“[The] article says regionally, it depends on where you’re from, whether you call it ‘stuffing’ or ‘dressing’ but you, you at home, informed me that I, Kelly Ripa, am wrong again,” Ripa continued before reading out some of the responses she received on social media.

One comment mentioned how “dressing is cooked outside of the turkey,” which Ripa’s husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, said his mom would do it that way.

Another viewer said their family was Pennsylvania Dutch, and they call the dish “filling.” This made Ripa jump out of her chair and warn the viewers not to reach out and correct her regarding the “filling” comment.

She also smiled at a comment from a family whose daughter attended college in the south, which read, “Imagine her confusion when the cafeteria worker asked her if she wanted gravy on her dressing and she replied, ‘No thank you, why would anyone want gravy on their salad dressing?'”

“Thank you for setting me straight, internet,” Ripa concluded.

Where do you stand on the stuffing versus dressing debate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.