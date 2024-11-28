When it comes to the holiday season, there’s no cozier TV binge than Parks and Recreation. The former NBC series, which currently streams on Peacock is sure to deliver cheer to many, including star Jim O’Heir who plays loveable klutz Jerry (otherwise known as Garry, Larry, Terry, etc.).

Having recently released his book, Welcome to Pawnee, O’Heir is reflecting on his favorite holiday moments from the series, including Season 3’s “Harvest Festival” episode and the Gergich family Christmas from Season 5’s holiday installment. There are “so many memories,” O’Heir tells TV Insider. “So many favorites throughout the years, but when I think of the Harvest Festival, I immediately go to the Ferris wheel.”

As fans will recall, in the episode, Jerry is put in charge of caring for celebrity mini horse, Li’l Sebastian, but when the animal gets loose, he’s forced to get on the Ferris wheel with his colleagues to try and catch a glimpse of the escaped equine. When it came to the scene, O’Heir notes, “I just remember I [was] on a Ferris wheel. I [was] next to Aziz [Ansari], and Nick [Offerman was] there and Aubrey [Plaza] and [Chris] Pratt.”

According to O’Heir, the Ferris wheel and the festival itself were all built for the episode. And it was sitting on the ride that the actor had a bit of an aha moment. “It was amazing. And I just remember sitting on that Ferris wheel and between takes we’re busting balls and we’re laughing. And I just remember thinking, this is a miracle. How am I here?”

As for the Christmas side of things, picking a favorite isn’t a difficult choice. “It has to be the Gergich Christmas Family Party. Come on. Of course,” O’Heir muses. “We meet the beautiful Gayle,” he says in reference to his onscreen wife played by supermodel Christie Brinkley. “One of my favorite moments watching is when Ben (Adam Scott) meets Gayle and his brain is absolutely fried. None of this is making any sense. And the way the camera cuts to Christie, she’s glowing as she does. And I could watch that a thousand times,” O’Heir says.

The Gergichs are revealed to be a rather festive and sappy bunch during the episode, as O’Heir jokes, “We’re like the grossest family singing songs while the girls are doing a little dance.”

Meanwhile, the episode that O’Heir finds the most inspiring has to be the finale, noting that all credit belongs to the writers. “I think they nailed the finale of Parks and Recreation,” the actor remarks. His recommendation comes with some weight as he adds, “People have said to me they’ve never seen the finale because then it means it’s over. And I’m like, ‘Well, you’ve got to watch it. It’s so good!'”

O’Heir is particularly thrilled about the outcome for his character. “If you love Jerry, you’ve to see what happens because it’s pretty damn good,” he notes. At the end of the day though, O’Heir says what he hopes fans take away from the series is, “That friendships can endure. This is a perfect example. Even when people are all very different. This is a very different cast. These characters are very different. And yet, at the end, the love they still have for each other is inspirational.”

We’re not crying. You are. Catch Parks and Recreation anytime on Peacock, and get a special behind-the-scenes look at the show through O’Heir’s new book which is available for purchase now.

Parks and Recreation, Streaming now, Peacock