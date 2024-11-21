How to Watch 4-Hour ‘Survivor’ 47 Finale Live on TV & Streaming

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor is increasing the runtime of its already supersized 90-minute episodes for the Season 47 finale, and it will take two episodes over two weeks to air the finale in full. This means that Survivor Season 47 will get an extra installment for a total of 14 episodes as opposed to the standard 13 in the new era.

Survivor finales are already three hours long, but this season it will be four hours in total, Entertainment Weekly reports. The finale will consist of two, two-hour episodes airing in December on CBS. The second part will include the finale aftershow, which like the rest of the new-era seasons was filmed immediately after the final votes were read and the winner was crowned.

If you’ve cut the cable cord, there are still ways to watch these episodes live through streaming platforms. Here’s a breakdown of when and how to watch.

When is the Survivor Season 47 finale?

Part 1 of the Survivor Season 47 finale will air on Thursday, December 11 from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS. Part 2 will air on Thursday, December 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET as well.

When are new episodes of Survivor?

Some CBS shows, like Matlock, are on break the week of Thanksgiving, but Survivor is not. There will be no interruptions in weekly releases between now and the finale episodes. Here’s the schedule for the remaining episodes of Season 47:

Wednesday, November 27, 8-10 p.m. ET: Season 47 Episode 11

Wednesday, December 4, 8-10 p.m. ET: Season 47 Episode 12

Wednesday, December 11, 8-10 p.m. ET: Season 47 Episode 13 (Finale Part 1)

Wednesday, December 18, 8-10 p.m. ET: Season 47 Episode 13 (Finale Part 2 + Aftershow)

Can you watch the Survivor finale live on Paramount+?

As always, Survivor can be watched live on CBS. New episodes can also be watched live on the Paramount+ streaming service, but only if you are subscribed to the premium tier called Paramount+ With Showtime. Through that $12.99/month subscription, viewers can watch live broadcast programming 24/7 through your local CBS affiliate. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. New episodes of Survivor are available to Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after they air. Paramount+ Essential costs $7.99/month.

You can also tune into CBS live through live TV streaming services that carry CBS, like YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. YouTube TV’s base plan costs $72.99/month and offers a five-day free trial. The base plan comes with 130+ channels of live TV, plus unlimited DVR. DirecTV Stream also offers a five-day free trial. It costs $79.99/month and comes with over 100 live TV channels. YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream can both be accessed via computer. Both services can be used through a web browser or desktop app.

Lastly, CBS programming can be watched live through the CBS website, but it requires a login through a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming provider.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS