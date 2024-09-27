“Yes, the coddled has to now become a coddler!”

That is how Tichina Arnold laughingly describes what’s coming down the street for The Neighborhood, which returns for Season 7 with her Tina Butler and hubby Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) adjusting to life as grandparents now that their man-child son Marty (Marcel Spears) and his pal Courtney (Skye Townsend) have had their daughter Daphne. “I think it’s a great position, especially for Marcel’s character because Marcel is already funny as heck,” she continues. “So Marty being a dad, but also being a coddled son by Tina? Yeah, that’s a crazy dynamic. That’s a trifecta right there!”

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the suburban comedy’s new promo art (see the full version below), Arnold and company are having fun, as well—which is indicative of the cast’s off-camera vibe, even after all of these years.

“We definitely enjoy coming to work,” offers Cedric. “This is a really super family environment. We also very much miss each other when we’re apart.”

For Arnold, it’s because the blessings come from the top. “Cedric is just an amazing guy and I’ve always been singing his praise since the inception of this show because it takes a lot of hard work and a lot of people don’t realize what goes on behind the scenes,” she says of the comedian, who executive produces the comedy and has directed it, as well. “This man has a show in Vegas, he is a grandfather in real life, he [wears] a lot of hats, but I think that’s why we’ve been able to sustain ourselves so long: When you have somebody at the head that’s making the best decisions, the right decisions for 200, 300 people? That’s not an easy task, on top of everything else he does.”

Additionally, Arnold admits that The Neighborhood’s ongoing success is also getting a spirited boost from her own sister, Zeney. “She definitely prays for us all the time. So this show is constantly prayed for… Everybody that’s a part of this show has been prayed for because we have a good thing and we want it to last.”

Not just last, but also expand, it seems. Cedric hints that the Butlers’ friendship with next-door couple Dave and Gemma Johnson (Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs) may help pave the way for Crutch, Paramount+’s Tracy Morgan-led comedy set within the world of The Neighborhood.

“The great thing about when you think about their relationships, how as couples, we started to bond and do things together, so there is this idea of building businesses or traveling more together or these things that keep you connected,” he offers. “And now we have this way of crossing our stories and seeing where the Johnsons and the Butlers have places to grow. We are also going to do some things this season where you’ll see the neighborhood expand a little bit and with that opportunity, we’ll hopefully find some really great fun characters to jump on and be a part of the show.”

The Neighborhood, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8/7c, CBS