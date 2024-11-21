Rosie O’Donnell Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Over Trump, Brands Joe & Mika ‘Despicable’

Add Rosie O’Donnell to the list of critics who are not happy about Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski‘s meeting with president-elect Donald Trump over the weekend.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, November 19, the former View co-host swore she would never watch the MSNBC morning program again, calling the actions of Scarborough and Brzezinksi “despicable” and “sycophantic.”

“So Mika and Joe went down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring,” O’Donnell said in the video. “It’s the last time I ever watch Morning Joe. Period. End of statement. Unreal. Unreal. For months, you were telling us he’s the worst thing that could happen to this country and democracy, and then you go kiss his ring? Despicable. Despicable you, both of you.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski revealed on Monday’s (November 18) show that they had met with Trump at his Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago, over the weekend. “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinksi shared.

See Rosie’s on attack Joe & Mika in the TikTok video below (during a long clip about squirrels!):

The announcement received immediate backlash, with former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann calling Scarborough and Brzezinski “confidence tricksters” and “grifters.”

Joe and Mika went to Mar a Lago to talk with Trump over the weekend. First face-to-face meeting in seven years. “We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues and we told him so,” @JoeNBC says. “What we did agree on – was to restart communications,” @morningmika says. pic.twitter.com/lyWZWK4CwX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Jon Stewart brought up the topic on Monday’s The Daily Show, where he focused on a clip of Brzezinksi saying, “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?”

“Uh… Because you said he was Hitler,” Stewart responded.

Scarborough responded to the backlash on Tuesday’s (November 19) show, saying, “Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive.”

“But once in a while I would get a text or call from someone going, ‘Oh, man, I hope you’re doing okay,’” Scarborough continued. “I would call them back, Eddie Glaude was one of them, I’d go: ‘Are you on Twitter?’ And he goes, ‘I am.’ I’d go ‘Well I’m not so we’ve had a good day. Mika had a wonderful event and it’s fantastic.’ All of us will do the best we can do and we’re all working towards a better America.”

Morning Joe, Weekdays, 6a/5c, MSNBC